A video has gone viral on Facebook, with many admiring the love and care shown to some hungry monkeys

In the video, a man parks an SUV full of bananas and some grains. He opens the boot of the vehicle, and the monkeys poor into the car in their numbers

Many people who saw the video dropped nice comments as they commended the man for showing the animals love

A man has caught the eyes of many for his good deeds towards a troop of monkeys. In the satisfying to watch video, the man brought an SUV which was filled to the brim with bananas, the favorite food of monkeys.

He opened the car's boot, and the adorable monkeys didn't wait for a second as they pounced on the delicacy in their numbers. They hurriedly picked as many as they could to fill their hungry bellies.

Photo: Man feeding a troop of monkeys Source: Zap Mama

Source: Facebook

The man hand-fed them some grains in addition. They looked at him with grateful eyes as they hungrily munched on the food. Peeps on Facebook found the video interesting as they made it go viral. Many commended the man on his efforts at feeding the monkeys.

Social Media Reacts To Monkeys Feeding On Bunches of Banana

Yufanyi Robert was impressed as he said:

I see some well behaved ones there - must have had some missionary upbringing. Anyways, this is more than all the Biblical fish and bread.

Minute Rissee was very touched by the man's gesture to the monkeys:

I Even want to cry, coz I thought that people Love animals were over, But nice to see that they are not over, I Bless you JESUS CHRIST'S Name AMEN

Mary Sakala: also thanked the man for his kindness:

I see the babies there And there mothers are not giving them food Thanks so much for caring for animals

