A video of a massive snake slithering in the sunny weather around a beach in Florida in the United States of America has surfaced on social media.

In an Instagram video released by Only in Dade, chanced on by YEN.com.gh, the massive reptile crawling along the shorelines.

Photo of a massive snake. Source: onlyindade

Source: Instagram

It slithered in the sands before someone eventually snatched it up.

Social media reactions

Several people who have seen the clip shared their views on it. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Mbermudezzz said:

''There are snakes all over Miami, especially in the clubs.''

Ceddy_bear commented:

''The pool looking better & better every day .''

Andreslunahc said:

''Thanks for picking up my ex.''

Datboyjex commented:

''Kevin Durant enjoying his offseason, let him be.''

Theethugnasty said:

''Poor little noodle just wanted to go for a swim. I'm glad it was caught tho.''

Sheilaxcu15 cautioned:

''Watch for sharks, snakes, alligators, club promoters, strippers, Herbalife. At this point, we are worse than Australia on the danger scale!''

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh