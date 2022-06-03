200 brides were conveyed to the venue for their mass wedding at Miracle Centre Cathedral in Rubaga in a trailer

A video of the incident which happened in Uganda has resurfaced following the viral video of single ladies asking God to be taken to their husbands' houses

In the epic throwback video, the trailer conveying the 200 ladies was escorted by some police officers

An old video of 200 brides being conveyed for their mass wedding in Uganda via a trailer has caused a commotion on the net.

The video resurfaced in the wake of the early marriage social media debate that trailed a viral clip from a church service in which single ladies were seen asking God for their husbands in a song.

The mass wedding featured 200 brides. Photo Credit: Naijaloaded, @kazzytv

In the clip reposted by @mufasatundeednut on Instagram, the brides in the traditional white wedding dresses each sat in the trailer which had an item of white clothing at its front to show it was being used for a special occasion.

How the mass wedding of 200 brides went down

YEN.com.gh gathered that the video was from a mass wedding that took place on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

The said wedding themed 77 Days of Glory (77 dogs) was organised by Miracle Centre Cathedral in Rubaga, Uganda.

Each of the couples was allowed to come with a best man, matron and two relatives. They were also provided an anniversary cake each.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

@leemy_gold said:

"What if driver apply brake suddenly.e be like say na hospital dem go do reception."

@popppoppppppppp said:

"The woman who composed that song is a prophetess in my church she deserve some credit."

@twxyt247 said:

"Na why we no feel recession for this country!!! Everybody just dey happy 247 chai."

@im_thatboyjiggy said:

"Just small pot hole , una go see una self for ground lmao."

@stanalieke said:

"This is what Peter Obi constantly advocates for. Let’s always look for a way to cut cost by atleast 50% why still deriving the pleasure and enjoying the value of the goods and services."

12 couples get married together in a Wakanda-themed mass wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that 12 couples had got married together in a Wakanda-themed church wedding.

The couples were literally guests at their own wedding as all the wedding expenses were at no cost to any of the couples.

To give the mass wedding a vivid Wakanda touch, the New Birth church where the grand event took place encouraged the couples to wear African-inspired garments.

According to the church's pastor, Jamal Harrison Bryant, he was inspired to organize such an unprecedented wedding ceremony by his desire to remove the financial burdens associated with weddings.

