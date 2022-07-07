British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thrown in the towel and has finally resigned after being backed into a corner

The now-former United Kingdom leader found himself in a predicament after cabinet ministers resigned in masses following their dissatisfaction with him

Social media users are happy that Johnson has resigned while others have noted that the former PM has not taken any accountability for wrongdoing

LONDON - Boris Johnson tendered his resignation as the United Kingdom Prime Minister on Thursday, 7 July after much speculation that he was trying, by all means, to cling to power.

Boris Johnson has officially stepped down as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Image: Leon Neal

Johnson's registration comes in the wake of mass resignations from cabinet ministers of his political organisation who did not want to be led by Johnson anymore.

According to Reuters, several ministers including two secretaries of state mass resigned in an effort to force Johnson to step down as the leader of the country. Johnson's allies turned against him after he was embattled in a series of scandals that he could not shake off.

The Conservative Party is expected to elect a new leader in the next coming months. In his exit speech, Johnson stated that no leader is indispensable and is willing to offer the incoming leader of the party his support, according to News24.

Johnson will work as the caretaker Prime Minister until a new leader is appointed in August. Speaking during his address, Johnson stated that he was sad about leaving one of the best jobs in the world.

Netizens weigh in on Boris Johnson's resignation

@MeidasTouch said:

"Boris Johnson is resigning because members of his own party didn’t hide out for future book deals or leak their discontent to the press as anonymous sources. They spoke out loudly, resigned en masse, and demanded his resignation. That’s the political courage we are missing here."

@Number10cat said:

"At least at the end Boris Johnson finally delivered a humble, coherent speech reflecting on his failure... Nah, course not. Absolutely deluded drivel. He thinks he’s the victim. If the Tories don’t get him out tonight they’re finished."

@AdamBienkov said:

"Not a single admission of having done anything wrong, or of having any regrets, in Boris Johnson's resignation statement, but he does take the time to blame Conservative MPs for their "eccentric" decision to remove him. Incredibly graceless statement."

UK PM Johnson hit with parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit

YEN.com.gh previously reported that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced two high-stakes encounters in parliament on Wednesday after his government was rocked by the shock departures of two senior ministers.

Rishi Sunak resigned as finance minister, and Sajid Javid as health secretary on Tuesday night. Both said they could no longer tolerate the culture of scandal that has stalked Johnson for months.

They will now sit on the Conservative back benches at the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons at 1100 GMT -- which promises to be even more combustible than usual.

