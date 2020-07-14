Global site navigation

Valley View University courses, fees and application process
Study

Valley View University courses, fees and application process

by  Ann Steffie Adrianna Simwa

Many people wish to get admitted and registered into their university of choice. Valley View University is that school for many students. Almost everyone is interested in what the university offers, especially the education programs. Knowing what is expected of you in terms of qualification for Valley View University courses and the expected fees will help you plan better.

A photo of Valley View University gate and students in academic dresses
Valley View University is a private university with campuses located in Ghana. Photo: @Valley View University (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Valley View University is a private university located in Oyibi, a suburb of Accra, the capital city of Ghana. It was established in 1979 by the West African Union Mission of Seventh-day Adventists. The institution is accredited by the National Accreditation Board of Ghana and affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Valley View University courses and fees

Valley View University has a list of good courses one can apply for. These programs are also open to international students. The Valley View University grading system is another perk the school has, and the institution receives thousands of applications yearly. The various courses are grouped into the following schools and faculties:

Read also

A list of all UCC-affiliated colleges you could consider applying to

  • Faculty of Science
  • School of Business
  • Faculty of Arts and Social Science
  • School of Nursing and Midwifery
  • School of Graduate Studies
  • School of Theology and Mision

Valley View University fees for various courses

Tuition fees at Valley View University vary depending on your program and whether you are a local or international student. The table below shows the various fee charges for continuing and forest students.

Continuing students' fees per semester for local students

ProgramTuition GHC
School of Business (All Options)3,500
Adult and Distance Education (All Options)2,590
School of Education (Regular)3,100
School of Education2,270
Bachelor of Education in Music3,100
Diploma of Education in Music3,100
Bachelor of Arts in Theology3,500
Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies3,500
Bachelor of Science in Development Studies3,500
Diploma in Development Studies3,300
Faculty of Science (All Options)4,120
Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering4,500
Diploma in Biomedical Equipment Technology4,150
School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options)4,900
Agric Business3,970
BSc. Agriculture3,970
School of Nursing and Midwifery (HAC/NAC – Evening Mode)4,900
School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Evening Mode)4,450
School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Summer Mode)3,720

Read also

Abuakwa State College admission guide: Application requirements explained

Fees per semester for fresh students for local students

ProgramTuition GHC
School of Business (All Options)3,700
Adult and Distance Education (All Options)2,790
School of Education (Regular)3,300
School of Education (Sandwich)2,470
Bachelor of Education in Music3,300
Diploma of Education in Music3,300
Bachelor of Arts in Theology3,700
Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies3,700
Bachelor of Science in Development Studies3,700
Diploma in Development Studies3,500
Faculty of Science (All Options)4,320
Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering4,700
Diploma in Biomedical Equipment Technology4,350
School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options)5,100
Agric Business4,170
BSc. Agriculture4,170
School of Nursing and Midwifery (HAC/NAC – Evening Mode)5,100
School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Evening Mode)4,650
School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Summer Mode)3,920

Other fees

ProgramFees GHC
Internship350
Off-Campus Teaching Practicum (6cr)700
Senior Project (3cr) Only350
Practicum (3cr)350
Independent Studies½ of Tuition per program in addition to60% of that Tuition
Nursing Access Program2,000

Read also

UBIDS students portal: Registration, login, course admission list

International continuing student fees per semester

ProgramTuition USD
Bachelor of Business Administration (All Options)1,170
Adult and Distance Education (All Options)529
Bachelor of Education (Regular)1,104
Bachelor of Education in Music1,104
Diploma of Education in Music874
Bachelor of Arts in Theology1,104
Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies1,104
Bachelor of Science in Development Studies1,104
Diploma in Development Studies730
Faculty of Science (All Options)1,191
Diploma in Biomedical Equipment Technology748
Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering1,262
School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options)1,295
School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Evening Mode)1,525
School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Summer Mode)1,495

International fresh student tuition fee per semester

ProgramTuition USD
Bachelor of Business Administration (All Options)1,240
Adult and Distance Education (All Options)749
Bachelor of Education (Regular)1,234
Bachelor of Education in Music1,234
Diploma of Education in Music1,004
Bachelor of Arts in Theology1,234
Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies1,234
Bachelor of Science in Development Studies1,234
Diploma in Development Studies790
Faculty of Science (All Options)1,321
Diploma in Biomedical Equipment Technology878
Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering1,392
School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options1,625
School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Evening Mode)1,656
School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Summer Mode)1,626
Basic English670

Read also

Holy Child Senior High School: Background, courses offered, cut-off points, rules

Other charges

ProgramFees USD
Internship183
Off-Campus Teaching Practicum (6cr)366
Senior Project (3cr)183
Practicum (3cr)183
Independent Studies½ of Tuition per program in addition to60% of that Tuition.

Valley View University makes fee payment possible through the following options. You can, therefore, opt for one which suits you best.

The first option is to fully pay the fee. The second option is payment through installments in the following breakdown:

  • 50% before registration
  • 80% by mid-semester and
  • 100% before you sit for your final examinations.

The third option involves parents/students/guardians applying for an individual fee payment contract.

How to apply for Valley View University?

Valley View University admission portal
Valley View University admission portal. Photo: admissions.vvu.edu.gh
Source: UGC

Valley View University allows the online application process. Follow the steps below to apply for a programme at the university.

  1. Visit the official Valley View University website.
  2. Under "Admission", select "Apply Online".
  3. Next, click on "Register" to begin creating an account.
  4. Select the account type for either local or international applicants.
  5. Select your examination status and fill in your email, phone number and desired password.
  6. Once done, click "Register". A verification link will be sent to your email.
  7. Click the link to verify and login to your account.
  8. Continue with the application process and fill out the form by providing all the required information.
  9. Once done, submit your application and wait for a response from the institution.

Read also

Scholarship Secretariat 2024: how to apply, registrations, portal

Is Valley View University public or private?

Valley View University is a private university founded in 1979, by the West African Union of Seventh-Day Adventists. At the time of its conception, the school was named Adventist Missionary College and was located in Bekwai-Ashanti.

Is Valley View University accredited?

Valley View University was accredited by the National Accreditation Board (Ghana) in 1995. It became the first private institution in Ghana to be granted national accreditation. In 2006, former President John Kufuor granted it a charter.

What are the Valley View University sandwich courses and fees?

The sandwich programs provided by the School of Education for international students require continuing students to pay $2,270 and fresh students to pay $2,470.

What are the Valley View University hostel fees?

Valley View University provides accommodation options for its students on a per-semester basis. The rates are as follows:

CategoryFee
Per student for four individuals sharing a roomGH¢1,000
Per student for three individuals sharingGH¢1,380
Per student for two individuals sharingGH¢1,630

Read also

UCC masters programmes, fee structure, admission requirements 2023/2024

Additionally, students are required to select a meal plan for the semester, with two meal options available:

CategoryFees
For two meals a dayGH¢2,352
For three meals a dayGH¢3,234

Valley View University stands out as a premier institution in Ghana, renowned for its academic excellence. If you prefer to pursue your studies at one of its campuses, you have the flexibility to select from a diverse range of Valley View University courses. For further details about the university, refer to the comprehensive information provided in the university bulletin, which is available for download.

Yen.com.gh recently released an article featuring fantastic details about St. Andrews Senior High School. St. Andrews Senior High School has been ranked one of Ghana's top senior high schools.

The institution has delivered high-quality education since 2015 and has expanded to include branches in additional locations. St. Andrews Senior High School has established itself as one of the nation's best private education institutions, offering high-quality teaching alongside excellent infrastructure and performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel