Valley View University courses, fees and application process

Many people wish to get admitted and registered into their university of choice. Valley View University is that school for many students. Almost everyone is interested in what the university offers, especially the education programs. Knowing what is expected of you in terms of qualification for Valley View University courses and the expected fees will help you plan better.

Valley View University is a private university with campuses located in Ghana. Photo: @Valley View University (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Valley View University is a private university located in Oyibi, a suburb of Accra, the capital city of Ghana. It was established in 1979 by the West African Union Mission of Seventh-day Adventists. The institution is accredited by the National Accreditation Board of Ghana and affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Valley View University courses and fees

Valley View University has a list of good courses one can apply for. These programs are also open to international students. The Valley View University grading system is another perk the school has, and the institution receives thousands of applications yearly. The various courses are grouped into the following schools and faculties:

Faculty of Science

School of Business

Faculty of Arts and Social Science

School of Nursing and Midwifery

School of Graduate Studies

School of Theology and Mision

Valley View University fees for various courses

Tuition fees at Valley View University vary depending on your program and whether you are a local or international student. The table below shows the various fee charges for continuing and forest students.

Continuing students' fees per semester for local students

Program Tuition GHC School of Business (All Options) 3,500 Adult and Distance Education (All Options) 2,590 School of Education (Regular) 3,100 School of Education 2,270 Bachelor of Education in Music 3,100 Diploma of Education in Music 3,100 Bachelor of Arts in Theology 3,500 Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies 3,500 Bachelor of Science in Development Studies 3,500 Diploma in Development Studies 3,300 Faculty of Science (All Options) 4,120 Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering 4,500 Diploma in Biomedical Equipment Technology 4,150 School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options) 4,900 Agric Business 3,970 BSc. Agriculture 3,970 School of Nursing and Midwifery (HAC/NAC – Evening Mode) 4,900 School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Evening Mode) 4,450 School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Summer Mode) 3,720

Fees per semester for fresh students for local students

Program Tuition GHC School of Business (All Options) 3,700 Adult and Distance Education (All Options) 2,790 School of Education (Regular) 3,300 School of Education (Sandwich) 2,470 Bachelor of Education in Music 3,300 Diploma of Education in Music 3,300 Bachelor of Arts in Theology 3,700 Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies 3,700 Bachelor of Science in Development Studies 3,700 Diploma in Development Studies 3,500 Faculty of Science (All Options) 4,320 Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering 4,700 Diploma in Biomedical Equipment Technology 4,350 School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options) 5,100 Agric Business 4,170 BSc. Agriculture 4,170 School of Nursing and Midwifery (HAC/NAC – Evening Mode) 5,100 School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Evening Mode) 4,650 School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Summer Mode) 3,920

Other fees

Program Fees GHC Internship 350 Off-Campus Teaching Practicum (6cr) 700 Senior Project (3cr) Only 350 Practicum (3cr) 350 Independent Studies ½ of Tuition per program in addition to 60% of that Tuition Nursing Access Program 2,000

International continuing student fees per semester

Program Tuition USD Bachelor of Business Administration (All Options) 1,170 Adult and Distance Education (All Options) 529 Bachelor of Education (Regular) 1,104 Bachelor of Education in Music 1,104 Diploma of Education in Music 874 Bachelor of Arts in Theology 1,104 Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies 1,104 Bachelor of Science in Development Studies 1,104 Diploma in Development Studies 730 Faculty of Science (All Options) 1,191 Diploma in Biomedical Equipment Technology 748 Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering 1,262 School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options) 1,295 School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Evening Mode) 1,525 School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Summer Mode) 1,495

International fresh student tuition fee per semester

Program Tuition USD Bachelor of Business Administration (All Options) 1,240 Adult and Distance Education (All Options) 749 Bachelor of Education (Regular) 1,234 Bachelor of Education in Music 1,234 Diploma of Education in Music 1,004 Bachelor of Arts in Theology 1,234 Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies 1,234 Bachelor of Science in Development Studies 1,234 Diploma in Development Studies 790 Faculty of Science (All Options) 1,321 Diploma in Biomedical Equipment Technology 878 Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering 1,392 School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options 1,625 School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Evening Mode) 1,656 School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Summer Mode) 1,626 Basic English 670

Other charges

Program Fees USD Internship 183 Off-Campus Teaching Practicum (6cr) 366 Senior Project (3cr) 183 Practicum (3cr) 183 Independent Studies ½ of Tuition per program in addition to 60% of that Tuition.

Valley View University makes fee payment possible through the following options. You can, therefore, opt for one which suits you best.

The first option is to fully pay the fee. The second option is payment through installments in the following breakdown:

50% before registration

80% by mid-semester and

100% before you sit for your final examinations.

The third option involves parents/students/guardians applying for an individual fee payment contract.

How to apply for Valley View University?

Valley View University admission portal. Photo: admissions.vvu.edu.gh

Source: UGC

Valley View University allows the online application process. Follow the steps below to apply for a programme at the university.

Visit the official Valley View University website. Under "Admission", select "Apply Online". Next, click on "Register" to begin creating an account. Select the account type for either local or international applicants. Select your examination status and fill in your email, phone number and desired password. Once done, click "Register". A verification link will be sent to your email. Click the link to verify and login to your account. Continue with the application process and fill out the form by providing all the required information. Once done, submit your application and wait for a response from the institution.

Is Valley View University public or private?

Valley View University is a private university founded in 1979, by the West African Union of Seventh-Day Adventists. At the time of its conception, the school was named Adventist Missionary College and was located in Bekwai-Ashanti.

Is Valley View University accredited?

Valley View University was accredited by the National Accreditation Board (Ghana) in 1995. It became the first private institution in Ghana to be granted national accreditation. In 2006, former President John Kufuor granted it a charter.

What are the Valley View University sandwich courses and fees?

The sandwich programs provided by the School of Education for international students require continuing students to pay $2,270 and fresh students to pay $2,470.

What are the Valley View University hostel fees?

Valley View University provides accommodation options for its students on a per-semester basis. The rates are as follows:

Category Fee Per student for four individuals sharing a room GH¢1,000 Per student for three individuals sharing GH¢1,380 Per student for two individuals sharing GH¢1,630

Additionally, students are required to select a meal plan for the semester, with two meal options available:

Category Fees For two meals a day GH¢2,352 For three meals a day GH¢3,234

Valley View University stands out as a premier institution in Ghana, renowned for its academic excellence. If you prefer to pursue your studies at one of its campuses, you have the flexibility to select from a diverse range of Valley View University courses. For further details about the university, refer to the comprehensive information provided in the university bulletin, which is available for download.

Yen.com.gh recently released an article featuring fantastic details about St. Andrews Senior High School. St. Andrews Senior High School has been ranked one of Ghana's top senior high schools.

The institution has delivered high-quality education since 2015 and has expanded to include branches in additional locations. St. Andrews Senior High School has established itself as one of the nation's best private education institutions, offering high-quality teaching alongside excellent infrastructure and performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh