Valley View University courses, fees and application process
Many people wish to get admitted and registered into their university of choice. Valley View University is that school for many students. Almost everyone is interested in what the university offers, especially the education programs. Knowing what is expected of you in terms of qualification for Valley View University courses and the expected fees will help you plan better.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Valley View University courses and fees
- How to apply for Valley View University?
- Is Valley View University public or private?
- Is Valley View University accredited?
- What are the Valley View University sandwich courses and fees?
- What are the Valley View University hostel fees?
Valley View University is a private university located in Oyibi, a suburb of Accra, the capital city of Ghana. It was established in 1979 by the West African Union Mission of Seventh-day Adventists. The institution is accredited by the National Accreditation Board of Ghana and affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Valley View University courses and fees
Valley View University has a list of good courses one can apply for. These programs are also open to international students. The Valley View University grading system is another perk the school has, and the institution receives thousands of applications yearly. The various courses are grouped into the following schools and faculties:
- Faculty of Science
- School of Business
- Faculty of Arts and Social Science
- School of Nursing and Midwifery
- School of Graduate Studies
- School of Theology and Mision
Valley View University fees for various courses
Tuition fees at Valley View University vary depending on your program and whether you are a local or international student. The table below shows the various fee charges for continuing and forest students.
Continuing students' fees per semester for local students
|Program
|Tuition GHC
|School of Business (All Options)
|3,500
|Adult and Distance Education (All Options)
|2,590
|School of Education (Regular)
|3,100
|School of Education
|2,270
|Bachelor of Education in Music
|3,100
|Diploma of Education in Music
|3,100
|Bachelor of Arts in Theology
|3,500
|Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies
|3,500
|Bachelor of Science in Development Studies
|3,500
|Diploma in Development Studies
|3,300
|Faculty of Science (All Options)
|4,120
|Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering
|4,500
|Diploma in Biomedical Equipment Technology
|4,150
|School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options)
|4,900
|Agric Business
|3,970
|BSc. Agriculture
|3,970
|School of Nursing and Midwifery (HAC/NAC – Evening Mode)
|4,900
|School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Evening Mode)
|4,450
|School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Summer Mode)
|3,720
Fees per semester for fresh students for local students
|Program
|Tuition GHC
|School of Business (All Options)
|3,700
|Adult and Distance Education (All Options)
|2,790
|School of Education (Regular)
|3,300
|School of Education (Sandwich)
|2,470
|Bachelor of Education in Music
|3,300
|Diploma of Education in Music
|3,300
|Bachelor of Arts in Theology
|3,700
|Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies
|3,700
|Bachelor of Science in Development Studies
|3,700
|Diploma in Development Studies
|3,500
|Faculty of Science (All Options)
|4,320
|Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering
|4,700
|Diploma in Biomedical Equipment Technology
|4,350
|School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options)
|5,100
|Agric Business
|4,170
|BSc. Agriculture
|4,170
|School of Nursing and Midwifery (HAC/NAC – Evening Mode)
|5,100
|School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Evening Mode)
|4,650
|School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Summer Mode)
|3,920
Other fees
|Program
|Fees GHC
|Internship
|350
|Off-Campus Teaching Practicum (6cr)
|700
|Senior Project (3cr) Only
|350
|Practicum (3cr)
|350
|Independent Studies
|½ of Tuition per program in addition to60% of that Tuition
|Nursing Access Program
|2,000
International continuing student fees per semester
|Program
|Tuition USD
|Bachelor of Business Administration (All Options)
|1,170
|Adult and Distance Education (All Options)
|529
|Bachelor of Education (Regular)
|1,104
|Bachelor of Education in Music
|1,104
|Diploma of Education in Music
|874
|Bachelor of Arts in Theology
|1,104
|Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies
|1,104
|Bachelor of Science in Development Studies
|1,104
|Diploma in Development Studies
|730
|Faculty of Science (All Options)
|1,191
|Diploma in Biomedical Equipment Technology
|748
|Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering
|1,262
|School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options)
|1,295
|School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Evening Mode)
|1,525
|School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Summer Mode)
|1,495
International fresh student tuition fee per semester
|Program
|Tuition USD
|Bachelor of Business Administration (All Options)
|1,240
|Adult and Distance Education (All Options)
|749
|Bachelor of Education (Regular)
|1,234
|Bachelor of Education in Music
|1,234
|Diploma of Education in Music
|1,004
|Bachelor of Arts in Theology
|1,234
|Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies
|1,234
|Bachelor of Science in Development Studies
|1,234
|Diploma in Development Studies
|790
|Faculty of Science (All Options)
|1,321
|Diploma in Biomedical Equipment Technology
|878
|Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering
|1,392
|School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options
|1,625
|School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Evening Mode)
|1,656
|School of Nursing and Midwifery (All Options – Summer Mode)
|1,626
|Basic English
|670
Other charges
|Program
|Fees USD
|Internship
|183
|Off-Campus Teaching Practicum (6cr)
|366
|Senior Project (3cr)
|183
|Practicum (3cr)
|183
|Independent Studies
|½ of Tuition per program in addition to60% of that Tuition.
Valley View University makes fee payment possible through the following options. You can, therefore, opt for one which suits you best.
The first option is to fully pay the fee. The second option is payment through installments in the following breakdown:
- 50% before registration
- 80% by mid-semester and
- 100% before you sit for your final examinations.
The third option involves parents/students/guardians applying for an individual fee payment contract.
How to apply for Valley View University?
Valley View University allows the online application process. Follow the steps below to apply for a programme at the university.
- Visit the official Valley View University website.
- Under "Admission", select "Apply Online".
- Next, click on "Register" to begin creating an account.
- Select the account type for either local or international applicants.
- Select your examination status and fill in your email, phone number and desired password.
- Once done, click "Register". A verification link will be sent to your email.
- Click the link to verify and login to your account.
- Continue with the application process and fill out the form by providing all the required information.
- Once done, submit your application and wait for a response from the institution.
Is Valley View University public or private?
Valley View University is a private university founded in 1979, by the West African Union of Seventh-Day Adventists. At the time of its conception, the school was named Adventist Missionary College and was located in Bekwai-Ashanti.
Is Valley View University accredited?
Valley View University was accredited by the National Accreditation Board (Ghana) in 1995. It became the first private institution in Ghana to be granted national accreditation. In 2006, former President John Kufuor granted it a charter.
What are the Valley View University sandwich courses and fees?
The sandwich programs provided by the School of Education for international students require continuing students to pay $2,270 and fresh students to pay $2,470.
What are the Valley View University hostel fees?
Valley View University provides accommodation options for its students on a per-semester basis. The rates are as follows:
|Category
|Fee
|Per student for four individuals sharing a room
|GH¢1,000
|Per student for three individuals sharing
|GH¢1,380
|Per student for two individuals sharing
|GH¢1,630
Additionally, students are required to select a meal plan for the semester, with two meal options available:
|Category
|Fees
|For two meals a day
|GH¢2,352
|For three meals a day
|GH¢3,234
Valley View University stands out as a premier institution in Ghana, renowned for its academic excellence. If you prefer to pursue your studies at one of its campuses, you have the flexibility to select from a diverse range of Valley View University courses. For further details about the university, refer to the comprehensive information provided in the university bulletin, which is available for download.
