Akwaboah is officially off the bachelor market after tying the knot in a lovely traditional wedding

The traditional wedding took place in Accra on Friday, May 3, 2024, with many lovely scenes

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Gladstorm Akwaboah, simply known in showbiz as Akwaboah, has got married days after his pre-wedding photos went viral.

Akwaboah tied the knot in a plush traditional wedding ceremony held in Accra on Friday, May 3, 2024.

As Akwaboah's traditional wedding went, first videos and photos flooded social media showing many lovely scenes.

Akwaboah has tied the knot with his sweetheart Photo source: @manuelphotography_official

YEN.com.gh published the first images in which Akwaboah's wife was spotted rocking a red corseted kente gown.

Following the initial report, more videos and photos have emerged online. Some of the new images show many different scenes including some stars at the ceremony.

Below are some of the latest videos and photos emerging from the ceremony.

1. A look at the bride before she stepped out:

The bride looked radiant after makeup while wearing a colourful bridal robe before she stepped out.

2 The venue of the traditional wedding:

The traditional wedding venue was nicely set up, with a traditional music ensemble performing at the event before the programme started.

3. Akwaboah and wife seated:

Akwaboah and his wife looked like a perfect example of a cute couple as they sat at the ceremony.

4. Mercy Asiedu and husband pose with the couple:

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu and her husband attended Akwaboah's wedding rocking matching kente outfits.

5. Guests arriving at the wedding:

A cross-section of some of the guests arriving at the wedding.

6. Photos from Akwaboah's wedding:

Akwaboah's wife sings at their wedding

Meanwhile, Akwaboah's wife showed that she is her husband's number one fan by enchanting guests as she sang one of Akwaboah's songs.

While many fans are yet to know more about the lucky woman, her sweet aura at the weddings, where she sang her husband's song and gracefully handed out gifts to family members, has captivated many netizens.

The song, titled In Love, is a romantic masterpiece off Akwaboah's critically acclaimed album, Lighthouse, released last year.

