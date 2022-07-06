New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Isaac Kwame Addae, the young man who graduated from the University of Ghana but was unable to find himself a job and took to the streets, has been offered opportunities by 50 different firms.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, Isaac who did not know what to do next decided to design a placard that reads: "Please I need a job. Isaac Kwame Addae. BSc. Marine Science. University of Ghana. 0245230535".

He was seen standing in the sun hoping to get an offer, during which period he was photographed by an onlooker who later shared the news on social media.

Isaac Kwame Addae the UG graduate who held placard in the street to find a job

In an interview with Serwaa Amihere on GHOne TV, the day after the incident that took over social media, Isaac provided more information regarding his stunt and was the outcome has been so far.

According to him, he nearly gave up at a point in time because a lot of people were laughing at him but he was inspired to keep standing there by a few people who encouraged him with positive words.

"It was very difficult initially. People kept laughing at me that I decided to move to a different location. When I got there, I was inspired to stay because other people kept telling me I'll find a job. In total, I spent about an hour and 30 minutes in the sun. But now, more than 50 companies have offered to employ me" he recalled.

Watch the video below

Man Goes to the Street With Placard in Search of Job, Hands Out His CVs to People, Gets Over 200 Offers

In another story, a young man, David Casarez, went all out in 2018 to put a stop to his longtime unemployment. Before job hunting, the 26-year-old had failed at starting his own tech company with his bachelor’s degree in management information systems.

Following David’s failure, he slept in a bus park on a bench in Mountain View, California. His situation was really that bad that he did not even have a roof over his end, Goal Cast reports.

In addition to the sign, he printed many CVs and went on the road. When a driver, Jasmine Scofield, saw him, he was impressed.

Source: YEN.com.gh