Ghana has been ranked as the fourth most stressful country for workers in Sub-Saharan Africa

The country has also been ranked as the 15th country with the most angry workers in the region

This is according to the 2023 Gallup State of the Global Workplace report, which features findings from a study of employee experience

Ghana has been ranked as the fourth most stressful country for workers in Sub-Saharan Africa.

This is according to the 2023 Gallup State of the Global Workplace report, which features findings from the world’s most extensive ongoing study of the employee experience.

54% of Ghanaian workers say they are stressed.

The survey stated that Ghanaian workers experience high levels of stress daily, attributing it to the stress-inducing work environment in the country.

The report also partly chalks it up to high inflation, the general aftermath of the pandemic, and bad managers.

In Gallup’s report, Chad tops the list of Sub-Saharan African countries with the most stressed workers. It is followed by Uganda and Tanzania. Ghana follows in fourth place, and then Sierra Leone in fifth place. The study revealed that 54% of Ghanaian workers were stressed at work.

Meanwhile, Ghana ranks 15th on the list of Sub-Saharan countries with the most angry workers. 23% of Ghanaians said they felt furious during and after work.

Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest regional percentage of employees watching for or actively seeking a new job, the third highest regional percentage of daily stress, and the third highest regional percentage of daily anger.

Solutions to reducing workers' stress

The survey has urged organisational leaders to address employee stress to increase productivity and performance.

It noted that organisational leaders should emphasise employee engagement to reduce stress levels.

Meanwhile, Gallup highlighted that leaders need to understand that the location from which their employees work, be it remote, hybrid, or on-site, is not the reason for their poor performance.

He said the deciding factor in workers' performance is how much they care about and are invested in the outcomes of their work.

“Ultimately having a company full of stressed quitters is a management problem. Stop obsessing about the WHERE and focus on the HOW,” Gallup advised.

It has urged company leaders to invest in their management skills and techniques and engage their teams to grow.

Stress killing Ghanaian workers

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that a scientist disclosed that high stress levels among Ghanaian youth have been identified as the main cause of rising cases of stroke.

Dr Efua Commeh, the manager of the Non-Communicable Diseases Unit of the Ghana Health Service, said stroke used to be common among very older adults, but now it occurs in the productive work group. She advised the youth to take up healthy lifestyles and get checked up regularly.

