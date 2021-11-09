A 24-year-old man, Quran, married his lover, 61-year-old Cheryl after 8 years of being friends with the mother of 8

The young man stated although people say she is old enough to be his grandmother, his love for Cheryl is unshaken

Quran while speaking on how their romantic relationship kicked off said their mutual Tiktok interest brought them close

Love is blind to age, this is evident in the love story between a 24-year-old man, Quran, and a 61-year-old woman named Cheryl.

Since their story broke out on the internet, the duo has faced harsh criticism from social media users but has remained resolute in their affection for each other.

Quran said they have known each other for 8 years Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Love Don't Judge

How they met

In an interview shared by Love Don't Judge on Facebook, the lovers while openly showing affection by sharing kisses repeatedly said they have been friends for 8 years.

According to the young husband, their mutual interest on social media platform, Tiktok, ignited their friendship which would later turn to be a lovely relationship.

Quran said he actually made the move first by asking Cheryl out to which she consented.

The gains and pains of their relationship

Speaking on the fame their union has brought, the couple said they have a combined followership of 1 million on social media and get up to 10,000 hate comments per day.

Quran said some persons mock him that Cheryl is old enough to be his grandmother, others say he is after her money and there are those who think they are faking it considering the 37 years gap between them.

But the lovers are unmoved by all the criticisms.

What their families think of their marriage

Cheryl said she has 8 children but they are far from her because they are still finding it hard to come to terms with her having a younger lover.

Quran on the other hand said his family members love his wife, Cheryl.

Social media users divided

Kizzi Hemmngz said:

"Some of you are here judging them but can't keep a tab on your man/woman or relationship. If this is what makes them happy who are you to judge. Let them be, they're not breathing in your faces."

Anna K. Rivera wrote:

"Well, it is true that she looks a bit older than 61 and so what? Appearance is not always for everyone. Also, she has a beautiful hair and she's cheerful. It seems they get along pretty well. I send them blessings."

Rach Rachid stated:

"I think you are very lucky, in a time we do not find true love, not rarely, it does not matter what others think, important is what you feel"

Daveisha Tanck remarked:

"You don’t have to agree with their relationship or even be okay with it but what bothers me is how people behind a computer or phone are behaving. We need to all show a bit of humanity and consider that she is a person and has feelings too. She is someone’s, mother and someone’s daughter and people need to treat people how they would like to be treated."

