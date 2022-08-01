A young Ghanaian has graduated with a bachelor of second class upper law degree from the University of Buckingham (UB) in the United Kingdom

Joshua Alabi Jnr's proud father, Prof Joshua Alabi, posed with him and other loved ones on the graduation day

After Prof Alabi shared the inspiring images online, many took to the comment section to celebrate Alabi Jnr's achievement

At 20, Joshua Alabi Jnr has become one of the youngest to graduate with an LLB second class upper degree from the University of Buckingham (UB) in the United Kingdom.

His proud father, Prof Joshua Alabi, an academic and Ghanaian politician, celebrated his achievement on social media with photos from his graduation on Saturday, July 30.

''20 years Joshua Alabi Jnr graduated from Buckingham University with LLB second class upper today. Happy for him. To God be Glory,'' captioned the images.

Photo of Joshua Alabi Jnr. Credit: Prof Joshua Alabi.

Source: Facebook

Joshua was photographed with his father and other family members on his graduation. He posed for pictures in his regalia.

After Prof Joshua Alabi shared the stunning pictures on his Facebook account, many took to the comment section to praise Alabi Jnr for the feat.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

Ghanaians react to images

Citizen Sawa Jnr

''Congratulations, Bortey.''

Eben Nii Narh Ogyatey

''I tap into this blessing.''

Frank O. Atta-Owusu said:

''Congratulations, little Joshua. Your education path is no different from what the politicians and the rich in our society do after messing up our education system and country.

''Your Daddy fixed UPSA Faculty of Law, but they chose Buckingham University for you. Well done on your academic achievement.''

Asonaba Kwadwo Nomafo commented:

''Congratulations. But the question is why can't they use the educational system there to help us after acquiring all the knowledge and coming back home .? I pray you to make a difference in the future.''

Kotei Djanie commented:

''I have always cherished this great family. I believe strongly that one day, GOD, in his own wisdom, will use this family to transform mother Ghana.''

King Kanton said:

''Congratulations, Jnr. Waiting to welcome you at the Bar.''

Derrick Kwakye commented:

''Kudos to you and your accomplishments. Wishing you many more wins and success in your life.''

Martin Ahenkora said:

''Congrats! Don't think like the books you learn. Be innovative. God bless you. Acquire more experience and later come help GH. We are waiting.''

