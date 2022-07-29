Hiplife artist, Kwame A Plus, actress and film producer Habiba Sinare, and gospel musician Kofi Sarpong have graduated from GIMPA

The trio graduated with a with second class upper in Bsc. PA. at the ceremony in Accra on Friday, July 29 2022

Many have congratulated them as they hit another milestone in their lives by being graduates

Hiplife artist, Kwame A Plus, actress and film producer Habiba Sinare, and gospel musician Kofi Sarpong have all graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration(GIMPA).

A Plus, Habiba Sinare, Kofi Sarpong. Photo Source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The graduation was held on the university campus on Friday, July 29, 2022. All three graduated with second class upper in Bsc. PA.

Habiba Sinare wore an orange dress, and she also covered her hair with an orange scarf.

Kwame A Plus and Kofi Sarpong both wore suits on their special day. A Plus wore a blue suit with blue pair of trousers, and he paired his look with a red tie.

Kofi Sarpong wore an emerald green suit and pair of trousers. He paired his outfit with a black bow tie to highlight his look.

All three of them wore their graduation gowns and caps as they celebrated another milestone in their lives.

Below are videos from the graduation.

Gospel musician, Kofi Sarpong, showed incredible dance removes as he graduated from GIMPA.

He was extremely excited as he ticked off another milestone in his life.

Some reactions from netizens

mawukooti31:

Congratulations kwame putin. Learning no he easy ooo

elishebaoseimensah:

Congratulations

gifty.debrah:

Congratulations ❤️❤️

gari_sokens:

Kwame Putin

