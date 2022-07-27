Former president John Dramani Mahama has marked the 30th wedding anniversary with former first lady, Lordina Mahama

He reiterated that marriage is a blessing when it is with the right person and that he has found a life partner in his wife

Ghanaians have celebrated the former first couple as they wished them well in the comment section

Former president John Dramani Mahama has penned a warm-hearted message to celebrate the 30th marriage anniversary with his wife and former first lady, Lordina Mahama.

The former president took to his socials to share the sweet message to mark the occasion.

''Marriage is a blessing when it is with the right person. In my wife, Lordina, I have found a life partner with whom I have shared every step of life's journey this past 30 years and more,'' he shared with an adorable photo of himself and Lordina.

Photo of John Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama. Source: Mahama

Source: Facebook

The former president and his significant other tied the knot on July 29, 1992. The two have five children named Shafik, Shahid, Sharaf, Jesse, and Farida.

After he made the post on Facebook, Ghanaians took to the comment section to wish the former president and his wife well.

Read some of the comments YEN.com.gh selected below:

Ghanaian wish the couple well

Major1 TV said:

''This is the kind of marriage we should be "Tapping". The journey may be rough but you've served as good examples. Congratulations.''

Dzifa Gunu commented:

''Happy 30th anniversary to you two.''

Eben Nii Narh Ogyatey commented:

''This is beautiful!''

Philip Agbeko Doe said:

''Congratulations to you both. I tapped into this blessing.''

Source: YEN.com.gh