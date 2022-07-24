African-American student, Nehemiah Juniel, is set to ink his name in his school's history book as the youngest person to graduate from Sam Houston State University (SHSU)

The 15-year-old genius will walk the stage to receive his bachelor's degree in Health Sciences in August

Juniel started doing pre-algebra at five years old and received his Associate of Arts degree at age 13

At 15, Nehemiah Juniel will make history as the youngest person and Black student to graduate from Sam Houston State University (SHSU) in the United States of America.

The prodigy will receive his bachelor's degree in Health Sciences in August, a feat that has earned him attention.

Juniel has always been a bright child. He was doing pre-algebra at just five years old and received his Associate of Arts degree at age 13.

Photos of Nehemiah Juniel. Credit: KPRC 2 Houston

Source: UGC

The teenager's parents are proud of his achievements and lack the vocabulary to express how they feel about their boy.

''Words can’t express how proud we are of him,'' said Nehemiah's father, Raphael Juniel, according to KPRC 2 Houston.

Nehemiah started reading and writing at the age of two at home with the help of his parents, who homeschooled him with six other siblings.

He plans to study for the MCAT to pursue his dream of becoming a cardiologist.

Source: YEN.com.gh