As the eldest child of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles Philip Arthur George has now ascended the throne of Britain

The 73-year-old had been the Prince of Wales, a title reserved for future British kings-in-waiting longer than anyone in the UK's monarchy

King Charles III is all shades an embodiment of successes, with a military background and some special interests you may not be in the know of

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, Charles Philip Arthur George now addressed as King Charles III is the new monarch of Britain.

King Charles III, formerly Prince of Wales, ascended the prominent throne by virtue of being the eldest child of the late queen.

King Charles III was in the military. Photo Credit: WPA Pool

YEN.com.gh highlights 4 interesting facts about the 73-year-old monarch you may not know about.

1. King Charles III's early life

Born in Buckingham Palace, King Charles III is the first grandchild of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

Like his father, Prince Phillip, he attended Cheam and Gordonstoun schools and furthered his studies at the Timbertop campus of Geelong Grammar School in Victoria, Australia.

Nairametrics reports that he became the Prince of Wales in 1969 after a term at the University College of Wales at Aberystwyth.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Cambridge.

2. King Charles III's special interests

The 73-year-old monarch has over the years been at the forefront of charitable initiatives and works.

He had in 2007 started an initiative called Mosaic. Mosaic is an initiative that offers mentoring programs to young people growing up in deprived communities.

Then in 2010, he began a Campaign for Wool to promote awareness of the environmental benefits of wool.

He consequently increased the market for British sheep farmers struggling to cater for themselves and their families.

3. King Charles III's military background

King Charles had a stint in the military before he ended his military career in 1976.

Before joining the Royal Navy, he trained as a Royal Air Force pilot, where he learned to fly helicopters, India reports.

He hung up his military boots as a commander of the HMS Bronington, a minesweeper.

4. King Charles III's estimated net worth

According to Celebrity Networth, King Charles III had a net worth of $100 million before ascending the throne.

The aforementioned media believes his net worth went up by over 500 percent given that he is now the British monarch.

Charles reportedly earned the bulk of his income from a real estate trust called the Duchy of Cornwall.

