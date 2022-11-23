Political and equalities activist, Lord Simon Woolley, has become the first Black man appointed head of Oxbridge College

He was elected as principal of Cambridge University's Homerton College, making him the first Black man ever to head any Oxbridge College

Woolley, who served in Theresa May's government in 2018, expressed excitement to serve in his new role

Political and equalities activist, Lord Simon Woolley, has made history as the first Black man appointed head of Oxbridge College in the UK.

The former Equality and Human Rights Commissioner served in former prime minister Theresa May's government after she appointed him to lead the Race Disparity Unity in 2018.

Lord Simon Woolley's name added to Cambridge University's history books

His experience with data formulation related to the connection between ethnicity and crime, education and health, and his advocacy with Black voters, enrolling voters through OBV, makes him a prime candidate for this new position.

Per the BBC, Woolley's election as principal of Cambridge University's Homerton College makes him the first Black man ever to head any Oxbridge College and only the third Black person elected as head at any Oxford or Cambridge college.

The vice-principal of Homerton's take

"He has the vision, purposefulness, and humility to bring together students, staff, and fellows over our shared aspirations to help young people from all backgrounds feel at home at Homerton,'' said Dr. Louise Joy, Vice-Principal of Homerton.

Woolley has expressed excitement to step into his new role. All the best to him.

