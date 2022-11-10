African-American and Democrat, Wes Moore, has become the first Black governor in the state of Maryland

He won the governorship in the US midterm elections, becoming the only third Black governor elected in the nation's 246-year history

Moore is a best-selling author, businessman, and former head of the anti-poverty organisation Robin Hood

African-American Wes Moore has become the first Black governor in the state of Maryland after winning the governorship in the US midterm polls.

He defeated his Republican opponent, Maryland Del. Dan Cox, putting the governorship back in Democrats' hands after two terms of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

The longtime businessman and philanthropist ran on a platform of eliminating childhood poverty and ensuring Maryland remains a state dedicated to reproductive rights.

Photos of Wes Moore. Credit: iamwesmoore (Instagram)/NPR.

Wes Moore joins short list of history makers

Moore joins only Douglas Wilder of Virginia and Deval Patrick as the third Black governor elected in the nation's 246-year history, the BBC reported.

Ahead of the midterm polls, he garnered the endorsement of national Democrats and celebrities, including President Biden, former president Barack Obama, and Oprah Winfrey.

Wes Moore celebrates historic win

Moore, 44, celebrated his historic win and the lieutenant governor-elect Aruna Miller, an Indian-American woman who will become the first immigrant to hold statewide office in Maryland.

We're not in this race to make history. We're in this race because we have a unique opportunity to make child poverty history [...] We have a unique opportunity to make the racial wealth gap history, he told supporters last month, per NPR.

