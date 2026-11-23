Ireland's Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant has crossed a major milestone since it launched in 2022

The scheme offers eligible applicants up to €70,000 for derelict properties, with even higher amounts for commercial conversions

Despite strong uptake figures, housing experts and politicians have raised concerns about who the grant actually benefits

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Ireland's Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant has reached a significant turning point, with 7,162 previously empty homes brought back into residential use and more than €396 million paid out since the programme launched in 2022, according to third-quarter 2026 figures released by the Department of Housing.

Ireland is offering grants for people to refurbish and live in lonely homes. Photo: Will & Deni Mclntyre/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The data covers the period from July to September, during which 809 homes were refurbished. Across the life of the scheme, close to 20,000 applications have been submitted, and more than 15,000 have received approval.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne described dereliction as "a scourge that blights communities," adding that the grant is "delivering real results right across the country."

What Ireland's housing grant covers

Homeowners refurbishing a vacant property as a principal private residence or rental home can access up to €50,000. Properties confirmed as derelict qualify for an additional €20,000 top-up, raising the ceiling to €70,000.

Former commercial or public-use buildings being converted into multiple dwellings attract higher amounts, with maximums of €90,000 for two units and €110,000 for three or more units in a derelict structure.

A separate Vacant Above the Shop Grant, introduced in April 2026, provides up to €135,000 (GH₵1.7M) to convert unused upper-floor space above commercial premises into housing, alongside an Expert Advice Grant of up to €5,000. By the end of Q3, 78 applications had been submitted under that newer initiative.

Which Irish councils are leading delivery

Donegal County Council recorded the strongest output nationally, restoring 600 properties backed by €34.4 million in funding. Dublin City Council follows with 554 homes supported by €26.8 million, while Cork County Council has returned 547 properties to use for €30.7 million. Tipperary County Council has seen payments exceed €20.4 million for 368 homes, and Louth has restored close to 200 properties.

The grant is administered by local authorities under the Croí Cónaithe Towns Fund, which forms part of the government's broader Housing for All strategy.

Criticism of Ireland's eligibility and fairness

Despite the headline figures, the scheme has attracted sustained criticism. Fine Gael TD Deputy Michael Murphy argued in January that restricting the grant to individual applicants was "hampering housing delivery in towns," noting that many above-the-shop properties are owned by companies and therefore excluded. The Department has indicated it is exploring an extension of that particular grant to micro-companies, with a decision expected by late 2026 or early 2027.

Housing expert Carol Tallon acknowledged the scheme as a "real achievement" while arguing it "doesn't go nearly far enough" and remains "much too burdensome" for many would-be applicants.

Questions have also been raised about €25 million in grants approved for landlords in 2025, with critics describing the figure as "shocking" and questioning whether refurbished properties were being counted as affordable housing delivery without any requirement to charge affordable rents.

Ireland lists steps to appeal visa refusal

YEN.com.gh reported that Ireland had outlined the official process foreign nationals must follow to challenge a refused visa application.

A significant policy change that took effect on 1 June 2026 restricted who can appeal a short-stay visa refusal.

Applicants appealing on behalf of others must meet specific authorisation requirements before their submissions are accepted.

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Source: YEN.com.gh