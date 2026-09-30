The UK government published details of three long - term Standard Visitor visa categories available to people who travel to the UK regularly

Each visa allows holders to stay for up to six months per visit, with validity periods spanning two, five, or ten years

The UK government warned that applicants who receive a shorter visa than requested or are refused will not get a refund of the application fee

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The UK government has outlined three long-term Standard Visitor visa categories designed for travellers who make frequent trips to the United Kingdom, including the fees and conditions attached to each option.

All three categories permit holders to remain in the UK for up to six months on each individual visit, with the key difference between them being their period of validity.

UK long-term Standard Visitor visas offer two-, five- and ten-year options Photo credit: Annabel Lee-Ellis, Richard Newstead/Getty Images

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UK long-term Standard Visitor visa options and costs

The first option is a two-year long-term Standard Visitor visa, available at a fee of £506. The second is a five-year visa, priced at £903. A third category covering ten years is also available, with all three options maintaining the same six-month maximum stay per visit.

The long-term Standard Visitor visa is intended specifically for individuals who travel to the UK on a regular basis, rather than those making a one-off trip.

Key conditions applicants should know

UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) has reserved the right to issue a visa of shorter duration than the one an applicant requested, should the authority determine that the applicant does not fully meet the eligibility criteria for the period applied for. In those circumstances, the application fee will not be refunded. Equally, applicants whose submissions are refused outright should expect no reimbursement of the fee paid.

Applicants under 18 years of age at the time of applying face an additional restriction: regardless of which visa duration they apply for, their long-term Standard Visitor visa will expire no later than six months after their 18th birthday.

Travellers holding an existing visa are also advised that it can be cancelled if their travel history indicates they have been spending extended periods in the UK across multiple visits, rather than using the visa for genuine short-term stays, as the scheme intends.

UK lists 3 groups permitting foreigners to bring families

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has announced groups of foreigners who may be able to bring family members to the country under special arrangements.

This applies to certain employees, officials and representatives of recognised international organisations, subject to the terms of the organisation’s agreement with the UK government.

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Source: YEN.com.gh