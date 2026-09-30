The UK government has published detailed eligibility rules under Part 8 of the UK Immigration Rules for foreign spouses seeking to extend their stay

Applicants must hold valid limited leave to remain, be in a genuine and continuing marriage, and have not violated immigration laws

Additional requirements cover adequate housing, financial self-sufficiency, and a certified English language test in speaking and listening

The United Kingdom government has set out a comprehensive list of conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy if they wish to extend their stay in Britain on the basis of marriage or civil partnership to a UK-settled resident.

The requirements, published under Part 8 of the UK Immigration Rules, apply to applicants currently holding limited leave to remain and seeking to extend that status through their relationship with a settled partner.

UK Immigration Rules under Part 8 explain spouse visa extension eligibility: valid leave, a genuine marriage, adequate housing Photo credit: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

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Who is eligible to apply

To qualify, an applicant must already hold, or have most recently held, limited leave to enter or remain that was granted for at least six months under the Immigration Rules. Leave originally issued as a fiancé or proposed civil partner is exempt from this minimum duration threshold.

Crucially, the initial leave must not have been granted as the partner of a Points-Based System Migrant or an Appendix W Worker.

The applicant must also be legally married to, or in a civil partnership with, a person who is present and settled in the UK. The couple must have physically met, and the relationship must be genuine and continuing, with both parties demonstrating an intention to live together permanently.

Applicants are further disqualified if their marriage or civil partnership took place after a deportation decision, a deportation recommendation, or the issuance of removal directions against them.

Financial, housing, and language conditions

Beyond relationship criteria, the rules impose clear obligations relating to finances and accommodation. The couple must have adequate housing that they own or occupy exclusively, and they must be capable of supporting themselves and any dependants without recourse to public funds.

An applicant must not be in the UK in breach of immigration laws at the time of making their application, though the rules do contain limited exceptions covering certain overstaying situations.

There is also a language requirement. Applicants must submit a certificate from an English language test provider approved by the UK Secretary of State, confirming their ability in speaking and listening.

Taken together, the conditions represent a multi-stage assessment covering an applicant's immigration history, the authenticity of their relationship, their financial circumstances, their housing situation, and their English language proficiency before any extension of leave can be considered.

UK names groups of foreigners allowed to bring families

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has detailed groups of foreigners who can bring family members to the country under special arrangements.

This applies to certain employees, officials and representatives of recognised international organisations, subject to the terms of the organisation’s agreement with the UK government.

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Source: YEN.com.gh