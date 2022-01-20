A young man pulled a surprise hospital marriage proposal on his girlfriend who works as a nurse

The man showed up at the lady's workplace and gave a rendition of Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud

He then gave a heart touching speech that got the lady's colleagues blushing and left her almost in tears

A lovely hospital surprise marriage proposal a man perfectly carried out on his girlfriend has warmed the hearts of netizens.

The lovely moment shared by a journalist Adeola Fayehun on Instagram, showed a lady, flanked by her colleagues, in a theatre room outfit.

The lady was moved to tears Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @adeolafayehun

Source: Instagram

Oh! How sonorous he sang!

While the medics interacted, a man appeared through the entrance door and immediately burst into Ed Sheeran's hit love song titled Thinking Out Loud.

The man's sonorous and melodic rendition caught the attention of the medics as well as his nurse girlfriend who it was meant for - she had first remarked that it was embarrassing.

As he performed the love song, his girlfriend grinned from ear to ear as well as blushed.

He then went on one knee with a ring in hand after his performance and gave a lovely speech seeking the lady's hand in marriage.

The nurse's colleagues couldn't help but blush all through. The lady eventually consented to his request.

Netizens loved the stunt the man pulled

@emmy_marine92

"You see I nor hear say yes say yes say yes na , if na one country hmmm nice one congratulations more understanding to you guys more love."

@blockchain_oracle opined:

"If na for Iyanapaja now, the girl go dey form… and people will be shouting PLEASE SAY YES!!!! Violence everywhere."

@j.a.n.u.a.r.y17 wrote:

"She kept it cool, maintained a good energy while and smile in joy. A woman is the greatest thing that happen to a man."

@iseayooremide stated:

"Congratulations to them oo but what hospital is this ? they are all without mask.I was just wondering ni oooo."

Source: YEN.com.gh