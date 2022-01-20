A Ghanaian lady recently took to social media to narrate how she got gifted an iPhone 13 by a stranger and has caused massive stir online

She shared that a man approached her and asked for her number and upon informing him she has no phone, he pulled out a new phone for her

Netizens who read the lady's tweet expressed their surprise under the comments section

A young woman recently got many talking after resorting to social media to narrate an encounter she had with a stranger.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @daddys_girltn had her sharing that , she was approached by a young man for her number and upon informing him she has no phone, he quickly pulled out an iPhone 13 for her.

iPhone, excited young lady with phone Phot credit: indiamart, Tim Robberts/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Her post;

"This guy asked for my number and I jokingly said i don’t have a phone, he really stepped in his Benz and pulled out an iPhone 13 for me wow. I’m shocked"

Many who saw her tweet had a lot to say about it.

The post has gathered close to 6,100 likes with more than 680 retweets and 248 quote tweets at the time of this publication.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@pascalhouncanrin commented:

Soooo.... The negga just happened to be drive around with a spare iPhone 13 just lying around in his car. Pls should we wait for the second part of the story, cuz this story is too short to b true or ur data finish?

@bashirugumah wrote:

When his mission accomplished, communicate to us!! They trap u with a phone and u are excited

From @jessica_laryea:

Don Jeff did same years back at Accra mall,bought a fresh black berry for a girl who was flexing him and after refused to give her his number,big boys don't talk much dear

@jamesblue:

We don't need a soothsayer to tell us how it ended. Dross and boxers

From @daanaah_Godfred:

This is one of the reasons why some of you marry the wrong men. The shock that she had would lead to love and eventually marriage because of iPhone 13. Then 2 to 3 months they are fed up with each other and the marriage collapses

Source: YEN.com.gh