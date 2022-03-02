African-American grandfather, Joseph Grant has graduated with his PhD in Political Science from Howard University, HU

He set a record in his family as one of the oldest living persons to obtain his doctoral degree from the university

Grant is now poised to use his distinguished academic achievement to motivate others, particularly his grandson

At age 70, Joseph Grant walked across the stage to receive his doctoral degree in Political Science from Howard University, HU, making himself proud.

He is living proof that a person is never too old to follow their dreams and achieve them.

Afrotech reports that Grant will focus on the American government and Black politics.

Grant grew up at a time when racism was rife, where things were separate but equal in the United States of America.

The native of South Carolina took a leap of faith when he was 65-years-old and relocated to Washington DC to attend Howard University. His decision paid off.

Although his studies were delayed by two years because of a medical issue, Grant persevered with support from loved ones.

Now, he wants to use his academic milestone to motivate his grandson.

''I want him to know that his grandfather did it and that I completed my program at 70 after facing many challenges.

''I want him to be really motivated to come to Howard when it’s his time,'' said Grant, according to Afrotech.

