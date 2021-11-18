A Black man, Ray Curtis Petty Jr, ESQ, has become the first lawyer in his family after overcoming tribulations

Recounting his story, he recalls being told by his teachers that he should be in special education classes.

After earning his undergraduate degree, he was rejected by almost all the law schools he applied to

Despite the obstacles, he has achieved his goal as he becomes a first-generation attorney in his family

Ray Curtis Petty Jr, ESQ is the definition of a fighter who has overcome cycles of obstacles life threw at him to achieve his goal as a legal brain, becoming the first lawyer in his family.

Undaunted by the mountain of difficulties and childhood inadequacies, he triumphed and made history as his family's first-generation attorney.

Recounting his story on his Instagram account, he recalls being told by his teachers that he should be in special education classes. His coaches also doubted his ability to remember a playbook as a child, he said.

Black Man Denied by Every Law School He Applied To Becomes First Lawyer in His Family Photo credit: Ray Curtis Petty Jr., ESQ

Bagging his first degree

Petty Jr went on to prove them wrong, earning his first degree at Albany State University. However, he would face another impediment in his quest to glean a law degree.

''[I] was denied by every law school that I applied to, but one.''

When he finally made it to Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School, Petty Jr positively impacted the school and the students, serving as President of the Student Bar Association and doubling up as a paralegal in the United States Air Force Reserves.

Losing his sister

During this period, misfortune struck when he lost his sister in his arms before his last semester of law school. He battled and overcame depression while taking five classes, he said.

Despite the challenges life threw at him, he graduated as the valedictory speaker of his law school class. Through every wound, he grew in resilience.

Passing the Bar

Becoming a lawyer was also another hurdle as he failed on his first attempt. ''Took the Bar exam and failed the first time. Passed the Bar exam on my second attempt.''

''Now, I am the first attorney in my family,'' he said.

His account has inspired many internet users.

Thed.team indicated:

''We don’t know each other but your story is inspiring! God bless you!!''

Boldenjr_ said:

''Congrats bro, you deserve everything that comes your way. I will forever appreciate you helping me. ''

Frilancy commented:

''I don’t know you but I am proud of you brother

