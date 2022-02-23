Andre Bryam is a visually impaired man who has triumphed over his physical disability to become a top disc jockey (DJ)

In an interview online, he disclosed that he became blind at the age of one due to an eye procedure that went amiss

Bryam has attributed his rise from gloom and despair to making a living from his country's music industry to God

Andre Bryam became visually impaired at age one due to an eye procedure that went awry, but his condition has not deterred him from living his passion.

The 26-year-old has triumphed over his physical limitations to establish himself in his country's music scene as a top sound system operator/disc jockey (DJ).

Bryam grew up predominantly with his mother, who singlehandedly raised him. He decided very early that he had to overcome his physical challenges and find a way to make a living to support himself.

How Determined Visually Impaired Man Overcame His Challenges to Become Top DJ.

Source: Facebook

Working as DJ

Professionally called DJ Squeezer, Bryam plays songs from three ‘banger’ phones through an amplified speaker box at parties in his community of Top Jackson in Bog Walk, St Catherine.

In a recent interview with Jamaica Gleaner, he disclosed that he relies on his job as a DJ to make ends meet. He attributes his talent to God.

Bryam indicated that he sometimes wonders how he made it this far and he only sees his Maker's hand at work.

Watch his video below:

