Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has cancelled his flight to outer space with six other guests aboard billionaire Jeff Bezos' New Shepard

Blue Origin did not reveal the reasons why Kim Kardashian's boyfriend is no longer part of people who were announced as guests aboard the Bezos' space flight

Social media users shared that the comedian pulled out of the trip because of the way Kanye West has been treating Kim Kardashian and Pete

Pete Davidson has cancelled his flight to outer space. Blue Origin took to social media on Thursday night, 17 March to announce that Kim Kardashian's boyfriend will not be aboard New Shepard.

Jeff Bezos' space company did not share the reasons why the SNL star is no longer taking the trip out of earth. He was one of six guests and now the company is looking for someone to take his seat.

Taking to , the billionaire's company also announced that the 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to 29 March. It was originally scheduled to launch on 23 March, according to Daily Mail Online.

Peeps took to Blue Origin's comment section to share mixed reactions to the post. Some assumed that Pete pulled out because of the ongoing drama between him, his bae Kim Kardashian and her ex, Kanye West.

@JackRohrb said:

"Let's admit... he didn't deserve that seat anyway."

@HarryFHartley commented:

"I think the fabulous space journalist and Astrophysicist @sarahcruddas should take the sixth crew member seat! She deserves the treat as she is a brilliant person bringing all things space to people all over UK and beyond!"

@ABGray said:

"Tell @JeffBezos under no circumstances should he allow @kanyewest to replace Pete!"

@HeidiDewey1 wrote:

"Did Kanye pay BEZOS to unseat him? We know how childish Kanye is."

@AustinOnSocial added:

"Take @kanyewest instead thanks."

Fans claims Kanye West bullied Pete Davidson off the planet

