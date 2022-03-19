Congratulations are in order for Davido as he added a new Lambo whip to his garage in March 2022

The fast car was delivered months after he gifted the car to himself in celebration of 2021 Christmas

Many of his fans have gone on social media to celebrate his new achievement as some 'tapped' into the grace on the singer's life

Popular Nigerian musician, Davido, has finally taken delivery of the car he bought for himself as a Christmas gift in December 2021.

Sharing the update on his Instagram story, the If crooner tagged the video "Welcome Home" as the vehicle got out of the truck carrying it.

The video of the new car stirred a lot of reactions on social media. Photo source: @davido

New whip alert

In the clip, men could be seen assisting as the vehicle made its way into the musician's compound.

Watch the video below:

When the video was reshared by Linda Ikeji, it gathered over 200 comments as at the time of writing this report.

Massive congratulations

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

omareine said:

"Congratulations King David, one day, someday we will also do big things."

talkandgainofficial said:

"Congratulations. But using it where? Same Nigeria Road? Im just asking respectfully."

richiessteph said:

"I will never be broke in my life."

ifynnama said:

"God of Davido, where are you in my life, I will take anyone at all, even if na golf nothing."

ezebishop35 said:

"Who no love OBO get mental problem. Echoke."

priscillaadeyemi said:

"Nigerian roads will welcome it better, congratulations."

iam_easynet said:

"By God grace and hardworking i will never be poor."

big_shacc said:

"People dey collect lambo quietly."

chichi_blogs said:

"If money dey please spoil yourself."

