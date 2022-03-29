Chris Brown is a good dancer, but when it comes to Amapiano, the international star failed to impress Mzansi

A video of the No Air hitmaker getting down to the South African beat has gone viral, but peeps are dragging him

Many felt that the star's moves did not match the beat; others also commented that the video was edited

Chris Breezy may have made a name for himself as a multi-talented singer, songwriter and dancer. Still, he recently failed to convince South African social media users that he can groove to Amapiano.

Peeps reacted to a viral video of the With You singer allegedly getting down to an Amapiano beat. Many felt that the star was offbeat, and his moves did not match Amapiano moves.

The video was shared by local blogger Musa Khawula who wanted to hear reactions from Mzansi social media users.

Social media users commented that the video was old and the international star was actually dancing to a Burna Boy song.

@Oldernow1 commented:

"Nah! He off beat."

@point_solo added:

"I am disappointed this video is old and edited."

@KGenius247 said:

"When this video was shot, Amapiano was still collecting the 5th dragon ball z ball. Mapiano was still stuck in the unknown universe."

