Popular Hollywood filmmaker, Tyler Perry, recently sighted a video done by talented Nigerian kids known as Ikorodu Bois

The young boys recreated several scenes from one of Tyler Perry’s Madea movies and the Hollywood actor was wowed

Taking to his official Instagram page, Perry acknowledged the Ikorodu Bois and noted that he loved the video

Talented Nigerian kids, Ikorodu Bois, have continued to be recognised for their skill even outside the shores of the country.

Just recently popular Hollywood filmmaker, Tyler Perry, acknowledged the talented children on social media.

The Ikorodu Bois had recreated several scenes from one of Tyler Perry’s Madea movie and they made sure to match everything in word, costume and action.

Tyler Perry celebrates Ikorodu Bois' talent. Photos: @tylerperry

The Hollywood star was no doubt blown away by the young Nigerians that he shared the video on his official Instagram page and revealed how much he loved what they did.

Tyler perry wrote:

“Y’all killing me right now! I love this!! @ikorodu_bois.”

See the video below:

Nigerians troop to Tyler’s comment section to react

Not long after the celebrated Hollywood star posted the Ikorodu Bois clip on his page, numerous fans, especially Nigerians, took to his comment section to praise the young boys. Read some of their comments below:

Ikorodu_bois:

“Wowww!! We are so glad you love it.”

Olayodejuliana:

“Yaaaaaaaay Naija to world.”

Iamnino_b:

Darhkeangel:

Iamscottevans:

“So creative!”

Norris_pimpton:

“That’s dope. You have to do something with those kids!”

Olusholatomisin:

“My Nigerians be making me proud any day, any time! Naija 4 life❤️.”

Core_hibbert:

Iamkrystalelainesantos:

“Gooo kids! They did that!! .”

Babie_busie:

“Naija to the world.”

