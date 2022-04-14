A 30-year-old fuel station manager who stole GH¢398,545 has been thrown in jail for 10 years in hard labour

Ernest Boakye initially blamed the missing cash on an alleged error in the audit process conducted at the branch he was heading

The judge explained the jail term handed to Mr Boakye was partly influenced by the fact that he stole from his employer during the Covid pandemic when companies were struggling

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A fuel station manager has been thrown in jail for ten years in hard labour for stealing GH¢398,545 and blaming it on an error in an audit process.

Thirty-year-old Ernest Boakye stole the money from the Kwahu-Tafo branch of Infin Ghana Limited, where he was a manager, at the height of the Covid pandemic.

According to a Daily Graphic report, during the trial at the Mpraeso Circuit Court, Mr Boakye put up a spirited fight, claiming that an audit that uncovered the theft was wrong.

Ernest Boakye's theft was detected in 2021 at height of the Covid pandemic. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

He claimed that he had deposited the missing money from the sales of the Kwahu-Tafo branch of Infin at the bank.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

However, after the court asked him to produce copies of the bank deposits, he could not do so.

The Daily Graphic report stated that the stolen cash was detected on July 5, 2021, when the company sent its internal auditor to audit the accounts of the Kwahu-Tafo branch.

The presiding judge, Stephen Kumi, ruled that Mr Boakye must be punished to deter employees who steal from their employers.

The judge said theft and other harmful practices could collapse businesses and demotivate people from opening businesses.

The court also said it could not gloss over the fact that Boakye committed the crime in 2021 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when businesses were laying off workers, and people were in distress.

Young Man Spends Over GH¢1m Of Company Money On Sports Betting

An employee of an Accra-based electronics company has landed in police custody for stealing over GH¢1million from his workplace and losing all on sports betting.

According to a Joy News report, Nana Nhyira Agyapong, said to be an Administrative Officer, spent a total of GH¢1, 079,728 on sports betting at different times.

Police said earlier this month, the electronic company’s Chief Executive Officer gave Mr Agyapong GH¢800,000 to deposit into the bank account of the company’s supplier.

Source: YEN.com.gh