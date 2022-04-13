Police have arrested a man captured on a viral video threatening to hurt someone with what looks like a cutlass

Police said Osman Brustani is in police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law

Police revealed that IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare took a personal interest in the incident that has widely been condemned by Ghanaians on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Police have arrested Lebanese national Osman Brustani following a widely condemned viral video that captured him threatening the life of a shop owner with what appears to be a cutlass.

Police said in a statement that Mr Brustani is in police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law.

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare (L) took a personal interest in the matter. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

"Before the arrest, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare reached out to the victim yesterday, Tuesday, 12th April 2022 via a telephone call and he seemed traumatised by the incident.

"As a result upon the IGP's instruction, the victim has been given psychological support by a clinical psychologist from the Police Hospital," police said in the statement.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The statement further revealed that the Dr Dampare followed up with a personal visit to the victim on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Eyewitnesses allege that Osman Brustani parked his car in front of a shop at Osu in Accra for close to one hour.

The shop owner, worried that the vehicle was blocking the frontage of his business space, told Osman to park his car well.

The Lebanese is alleged to have started hurling abusive words at the shop owner.

An witness posted on Facebook that Osman threatened to kill the shop owner.

Osman later went to his vehicle and pulled out the specially made cutlass that was captured in the viral video.

The show owner then ran into another shop to hide.

Attack on Nkroful Magistrates’ Court, Police Headquarters: Police Arrest Four Suspects

Police have arrested four suspects in connection with last week’s attacks on Nkroful Magistrates’ Court, Esiama Police Divisional Headquarters and Ellembelle District Assembly.

According to the police, the four people were arrested on Thursday, April 7, 2022, by the Western Regional Police Command.

Police identify the four suspects as Richard Tetteh, Kwame Gorkeh Miah, Michael Anyimiah, and Cosmos Gadekor.

Young Man Spends Over GH¢1m Of Company Money On Sports Betting

An employee of an Accra-based electronics company has landed in police custody for stealing over GH¢1million from his workplace and losing all on sports betting.

According to a Joy News report, Nana Nhyira Agyapong, said to be an Administrative Officer, spent a total of GH¢1, 079,728 on sports betting at different times.

Police said earlier this month, the electronic company’s Chief Executive Officer gave Mr Agyapong GH¢800,000 to deposit into the bank account of the company’s supplier.

Source: YEN.com.gh