Actor Anthony Anderson has earned his degree from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University

The achievement comes after three decades of working to accomplish his long-time dream of obtaining a degree

He made his academic milestone public via Instagram and garnered heartwarming compliments from fans

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After three decades, African-American Anthony Anderson has now graduated from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University.

The Black-ish actor made his achievement public Sunday on Instagram as he disclosed that he'd earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the prestigious university.

Anderson mentioned that it was all a dream come true and words couldn't explain his emotions.

Photos of Anthony Anderson. Source: Anthony Anderson

Source: Instagram

An achievement worth celebrating

''To quote Biggie, ‘IT WAS ALL A DREAM!'' he began his post. “Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I’m on right now. It’s been 30 years in the making,'' he said.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Even though it took three decades to accomplish his goal of attaining a degree from the university, Anderson said it was ''never too late''.

He uploaded photos of himself with, among others, college dean Phylicia Rashad and commencement speaker Taraji P. Henson and thanked his son Nathan for inspiring him to finish his degree.

The actor previously revealed he dropped out of college initially because of financial reasons.

See his post below:

Fans have showered him with praises. YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

Cc_sabathia said:

''Congratulations OG!! .''

Kimfieldsofficial commented:

''So proud of you!''

Ddotangelettie said:

''Congrats baby bro! Respect! Salute!''

Lionelrichie said:

''This! Congrats my Brother!''

Teen Becomes Youngest Black Student Ever to Graduate Law School in US

Still on education, YEN.com.gh previously reported that at age 19, Haley Taylor Schlitz has become the youngest African-American ever to graduate from law school in the United States of America.

The native of Dallas, Texas, earned the limelight after being accepted into nine law schools when she was just 16 years old.

The teenager, who has been studying law for the past three years, will graduate from the Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law on May 13, said Black Woman.

Man Graduates with PhD in Applied Maths from Stellenbosch University

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that after years of dedication, a man identified on social media as James Azam has now graduated with his doctoral degree in Applied Mathematics from Stellenbosch University.

His dissertation titled ''modelling outbreak response interventions for decision-making" is relevant to the current "climate", with COVID-19 being the most immediate consideration.

Azam wants to use the experiences he's gathered over the past few years to make meaningful contributions to the pandemic response decision-making and public health policy through infectious disease modelling and data analytics.

Source: YEN.com.gh