Anthony Anderson is proud to now add 'college graduate' to his list of achievements as a comedian and actor

Hollywood actor Anthony Anderson has just become a graduate for the first time at the mature age of 51

Anthony received his undergraduate degree from Howard University and the actor shared his excitement across social media to inspire others

Anthony Anderson wears many hats. He is the funny dad on the hit TV show, Black-ish. He also starred in the hilarious blockbuster movie, Kangaroo Jack.

The accomplished Hollywood figure recently had another achievement to add to his long list. Fans came to know that their favourite director finished his first formal qualification at the age of 51.

Anthony Anderson gets his first degree

Excited to show the world, Anthony shared that he graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Howard University.

Anthony Anderson graduated from Howard University with a Fine Arts degree.

Source: UGC

On Instagram, the comedian looked dashing in his graduation pictures wearing the gown. The star could not help but grin from ear to ear while accepting his degree.

Anthony Anderson received his Bachelor's degree in fine arts at Howard University.

Source: Instagram

Anthony Anderson's son also attends Howard University

Anthony says that earning his degree was "30 years in the making" and has been a long-time dream of his. The comedian said:

"It’s never too late! Things happen when they’re supposed to happen!"

Even though he is 51 years old, Anthony Anderson went back to school for the sake of his son. The actor went back to finish his qualification when his son also got accepted into Howard University.

Anthony Anderson is thankful to everyone who helped him

Anthony Anderson thanked everyone involved in helping him achieve his first degree. He thanked actress, now Dean Phylicia Rashad, who played Claire Huxtable on The Cosby Show in the 1990s.

Empire actress Taraji P Henson was in attendance, supporting her peer on such a special occasion. Without the gown, Anthony Anderson looked put-together in a perfectly tailored blue suit.

Anthony Anderson, Phylicia Rashad and Taraj P Henson celebrated his special day.

Source: Instagram

Lionel Richie, Michael Ealy and Jenifer Lewis congratulate Anthony Anderson

More of Anthony's Hollywood friends congratulated him on Instagram.

All Night Long hitmaker and legend Lionel Richie commented:

"This!! Congrats my Brother!"

Actor Michael Ealy added:

"Congrats King"

Comedienne Jenifer Lewis exclaimed:

"Proud of you!"

Anthony Anderson inspires his supporters

The actor has also inspired his supporters who were appreciative of his motivational post.

@official_chris_t commented:

"Absolutely fantastic @anthonyanderson keep inspiring sir, keep showing others how to achieve those dreams."

@_themissb_

"Beautiful testament to hard work and determination. You didn’t have to, but you did."

@java_luvah

"Wow. This is so inspiring. Congratulations!"

