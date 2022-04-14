A social media user, James Azam, has graduated with his doctoral degree in Applied Mathematics from Stellenbosch University

His research work focused on ''modelling outbreak response interventions for decision-making", which is relevant to the prevailing times

Azam has motivated netizens as many headed to the comment section of his LinkedIn post to congratulate him

After years of dedication, a man identified on social media as James Azam has now graduated with his doctoral degree in Applied Mathematics from Stellenbosch University.

His dissertation titled ''modelling outbreak response interventions for decision-making" is relevant to the current "climate", with COVID-19 being the most immediate consideration.

Azam wants to use the experiences he's gathered over the past few years to make meaningful contributions to the pandemic response decision-making and public health policy through infectious disease modelling and data analytics.

Photo of James Azam PhD. Source: James Azam

Source: UGC

Expressing gratitude for the help he got

''I look forward to establishing myself as an expert in this area of research and consultancy,'' he shared on LinkedIn.

Azam has credited God for the achievement while expressing gratitude towards those who supported his journey and success.

''I am grateful to God for His favour, grace, and mercy throughout this journey. I’m also indebted to my supervisors ...,'' he said.

His achievement has inspired scores of people on social media. YEN.com.gh selected some of the reactions below:

Emmanuel Agyare commented:

''Congratulations, Dr.James.''

Akwasi Prempeh said:

''Congratulations, boss.''

Mahmoud Lukulay Jnr commented:

''Congratulations, brother.''

Emmanuel K. SIKAVI said:

''Congratulations, sir.''

Nandipha Malangeni said.

''Great work. Congratulations, sir.''

Source: YEN.com.gh