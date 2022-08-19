The wife of a Ghanaian taxi driver who was attacked and killed after an altercation with fare-evading passengers in New York has called for justice

Kutin Gyimah's widow said he was everything herself and the children had before his life was cut short

Two men and a teenage girl have been charged in connection with the gruesome death of the deceased

The wife of Kutin Gyimah, a Ghanaian taxi driver who was attacked and killed after an altercation with fare-evading passengers on Saturday, has called for justice.

In an interview, she bemoaned that her husband's life had been cut short while calling for justice to be served.

''My husband was a good man, he was everything we had. He was our Children’s hero. His life has been cut short just like that. I am telling them to turn themselves in because we want justice to be served,'' she said, per Eyewitness News.

Photos of the late Kutin Gyimah and his wife. Credit: Secure America Now/The Pokuase Mail

Source: Facebook

Background

Kutin Gyimah died after five fare-evading passengers reportedly attacked him during an altercation on Saturday.

Police surveillance video shows the suspects attacking the 52-year-old taxi driver and the moment he was punched and fell on his head.

Two men and a teenage girl have been charged in connection with the gruesome death of the deceased.

