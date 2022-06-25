Media personality, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has laid to rest his late wife in line with Islamic rites

The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF) lost his better half after she succumbed to sickness

Sad photos from the burial on Friday, June 24, have sparked emotional reactions from loved ones on social media

The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has laid to rest his late wife in line with Islamic customs.

The wife of the ace Ghanaian media personality died most recently after battling sickness in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital.

Kwarteng confirmed the demise of his late wife Meena in a post on the Facebook page of CCF.

Photos as Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng lays wife to rest.

The award-winning media personality held the final funeral rites for his late significant other under Islamic rituals on Friday, June 24.

Heartbreaking images from the funeral have sparked emotional reactions on social media.

Read some of the comments below the images:

Photos as Ibrahim Kwarteng buries wife.

Photos as Ibrahim Kwarteng buries wife.

Photos as Ibrahim Kwarteng buries wife.

Ghanaians mourn with media personality

Richard France commented:

''It's not easy to lose a "motherly figure". My sincerest condolences to the entire family.''

Amma Serwaa Frimpong said:

''May God comfort you and the kids, and may he feel the gap she's left.''

Young Paddy commented:

''May the Almighty Allah see you through this hard time. This is one of the moments I fear in life. May her soul rest in peace.''

Bennie Shakex Aart commented:

''May Allah keep her soul safe and at His right side. Deepest Condolences Sir. May God comfort the entire family.''

Asana Issaka commented:

''Can't hold my tears. Aww, may Allah grant her the highest rank in Jannah my deepest condolence aww hmm.''

Barbara Abena Kumah commented:

''Amen to the caption. And May the same God grant you and the family strength in your moment of grief. Sending your way love and light.''

Lingani Goodman said:

''May Allah console your heavy heart. My deepest condolences to you.''

Awaisu Abdallah commented:

''Ameen bro. And we pray Allah strengthens you and the entire family in this difficult time. Ameen.''

Babs Kennedy said:

''May Allah welcome her with open arms and grant her and all departed souls Jannah inshallah.''

Kwadwo Boansi Osei commented:

''My deepest condolences to you and your family! May Almighty Allah Strengthen you in these trying times!''

Norkuor Quaye said:

''May Allah grant her soul eternal rest and grant you an extraordinary strength in these trying times.''

Vicky Zugah Buries Mom

YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress and television presenter, Vicky Zugah, laid to rest her mother, Madam Beatrice Adzo Patu, on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The Ghanaian movie personality lost her mother in January after she succumbed to a long battle with ill health.

''For five years, you fought. For five years, I waited for a miracle. For five years, you held on.''

