Gospel musician, MOG Music, has recounted how he was compelled to put the remains of his seven-month-old baby in his car trunk for burial

The singer opened up about his traumatic past in an interview on Just Being Us with media personality, MzGee

The video of the gospel singer shedding tears has gained tons of reactions and fewer comments on social media

Gospel musician MOG Music, born Nana Yaw Boakye, has recalled how he was compelled to put the remains of his seven-month-old baby in his car trunk for burial.

Speaking to media personality MzGee on Just Being Us, MOG Music broke down in tears as he recounted his wife's labour and his child's demise.

The musician revealed that the hospital informed them they had no mortuary after they pronounced their baby dead, saying the couple had to find a way to dispose of the child's remains.

Peeps react as Ghanaian gospel musician recalls painful past after he lost his child. Photo credit: MzGee/Zionfelix.

Source: Instagram

Sharing more details

''One of the doctors came, and this is what he said, ‘Mr Boakye unfortunately, we apologise for what has happened, it wasn’t our fault'.

''The hospital didn’t have a mortuary, and they don’t have a place to get rid of the dead body, so we would have to take the baby in a box to a cemetery and get rid of the body ourselves,'' he recalled.

The video of the gospel singer shedding tears has garnered tons of reactions and fewer comments on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How netizens reacted to the video

Creed.anderson said:

Ah, the man dey cry or?

Lucy_wane posted:

This is sad!

