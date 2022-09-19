A 41-year-old woman Madam Yawa Apenu has perished with 3 children she went fishing with

The woman's husband called Atitso Amewu was also on the expedition but managed to swim to safety

Reports have confirmed that the deceased perished in an artificial pit that was dug in the lagoon for a project

Madam Yawa Apenu, a Ghanaian woman drowned in the Keta Lagoon together with three children she had gone to fish with at Laklevikope, near Aflao, in the Ketu South Municipality.

According to a report by myjoyonline.com, the 41-year-old mother perished with her 14-year-old daughter Bridget Amewu, 10-year-old son Daddy Amewu who were her kids and Sitsofe Ahiawor, an eight-year-old who lived with her family.

It is indicated that the woman's husband by the name Atitso Amewu was also on the expedition but managed to swim to safety quickly enough.

In a Ghana New Agency report, it is sadly indicated that the four persons drowned in an artificial pit that was dug in the lagoon.

Mr Victor Ayaku, Assembly member for the area, who spoke with the GNA following that incident said that:

“There’s no form of protection around the dykes, no demarcation and it’s almost like a death trap to unsuspecting residents who might want to go fishing in the lagoon.”

While some reports claim the pit was dug by one Seven Seas Salt Limited, others say it was an unknown fishpond builder who created the huge pit.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue, while a meeting has been scheduled with the family to help in investigations.

