There was chaos on a Southwest Airlines flight from Houston to Ohio after one of the passengers went rogue

Drama started when a 34-year-old woman named Elom Agbegninou insisted that Jesus had told her to open the aircraft door mid-flight

Crew and passengers had to restrain her from opening the exit, after which the flight was diverted to Arkansas

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A Southwest Airlines flight headed to Ohio from Houston was forced to divert to Little Rock, Arkansas, after one of its passengers became unruly on board.

Southwest Airlines Passenger Claims Jesus Told Her to Open Plane Door Mid-Flight

Source: UGC

The woman supposedly started telling fellow passengers that Jesus had told her to open the door of the aircraft shortly after it left Hobby Airport.

According to ABC News, 34-year-old Elom Agbegninou tried to pull the handle of the exit door as flight attendants fought to contact her erratic behavior.

Agbegninou claimed she couldn't breath

After landing at Little Rock, the plane was met by local authorities who had Agbegninou removed from the flight.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Witnesses said that before the incident, Agbegninou had requested two flight attendants to look out the window by the jump seat.

"She said she couldn't breathe on the plane and decided to get up from her seat. She said she has anxiety, became very anxious, and normally wouldn't have done these things," reads part of the police report.

That is when, at 37,000 feet in the sky, the woman started trying to open the door before she was wrestled down.

Jesus told her

One of the passengers, who was bitten while trying to restrain the woman, remembers Agbegninou claiming that Jesus told her to fly to Ohio and to open the aircraft door.

A look into the passenger's history shows that she was headed to Maryland to stay with a family friend who was a pastor, and had left home without informing her husband.

As per the police report, detectives are treating the incident as a potential assault which is an aircraft violation.

"We will work closely with the prosecutors at the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas to thoroughly investigate this incident and potentially bring federal charges," the report concludes.

At the time of filing this story, the passenger had been taken into police custody as detectives work on understanding her state of mind and unravelling what her exact intentions were.

Young Lady Dances Inside Aeroplane, White Man Covers His Face, Turns Around in Viral Video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady who works as a flight attendant with the TikTok handle @chereka.l danced in an aeroplane just before passengers came on board.

When she was about to vibe to Darkoo's Sugarcane song, a white man, who was one of the people on the plane, shyly turned around to keep his face from showing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke