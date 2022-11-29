There has been a heated argument between the father of a female doctor at Manhyia Hospital in the Ashanti Region and a nurse who the doctor works with.

In the audio that was shared on the Facebook handle of Graphic Online, the doctor's father sounded completely pissed by how the nurse supposedly kept treating the female doctor.

According to the angry father, the nurse had ordered his daughter in a commanding manner to report to work immediately, as though she is her superior.

This was because the nurse reportedly accused the doctor of a wrong prescription and wanted her to come and check as a matter of urgency.

"You're so disrespectful. How can you call my daughter and say, 'come to work'. Are you the owner of Manhyia? Why are you trying to intimidate my daughter?" the infuriated man was heard saying at a point.

In the nurse's defense, she was heard saying that she had every right to criticize the decisions of the doctor if she found her actions questionable at any point in time.

With great indignation, the man revealed that her daughter wrote NovDec in form two when she was in high school and had 6As and also accused the nurse of studying General Arts and not fully understanding her job.

Listen to the 9-minute exchange below:

