A young female airline hostess showed off dance moves in a plane as a white man shyly covered his face

The attendant revealed that only cabin crew members were on board when she did the cute moves

Many social media users who reacted to her video said that the man did not want to really appear in the video

A young lady who works as a flight attendant with the TikTok handle @chereka.l danced in an aeroplane just before passengers came on board.

When she was about vibing to Darkoo's Sugarcane song, a white man, who was one of the people on the plane, shyly turned around to keep his face from showing.

The white man covered his face in shyness. Photo source: TikTok/@chereka.l

Shy man and pretty attendant

Efforts by the lady to have him face the camera proved abortive as he maintained not to be seen. The flight attendant found his shyness funny.

At a point, the man quickly got away from the environment. Words on the video read:

"When you have a few minutes until it's time to board passengers."

Watch the video below:

He was cool with it

She later made another video to show the man did not consider his privacy invaded and he was cool with it.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

penelopebabarinde said:

"He did not pass the vibe check lol."

Miramidita67199270 said:

"Maybe is he religious or married/girlfriend. Go to a quiet space. I felt for him."

AngelaUK said:

"Some comments really overthinking it, just having a bit of fun."

Nomalanga said:

"Lmao I think you worked on my flight to Eindhoven."

Ditau TV reacted:

"I would have gone to complain to your seniors, this should have been done at the back of the plane away from passengers."

The lady replied:

"How would you complain if you’re not on the plane. Only the cabin crew were on board."

Plus size female attendant also danced

