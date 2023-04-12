A former UCC student, Victor Kojo Dei, has been named Ohio University's 2023 Most Outstanding Student in Communication and Development Studies

The Ghanaian student is graduating from the esteemed US institution with a 4.0 Grade Point Average (GPA)

Dei's outstanding achievement was noted in a tweet that garnered admiration from internet users

The University of Cape (UCC) alumnus is graduating with a 4.0 Grade Point Average (GPA) from the prestigious university.

He received the title at the CIS awards ceremony held by the school to celebrate students for milestones.

Victor Kojo Dei's expertise

Dei is well-known for his vast expertise in reporting, news anchoring, moderating chat shows, and editing online news articles focusing on cultural, health, and educational topics.

He was a committed reporter for the University of Cape Coast and a member of the Ghanaian Institute of Public Relations. Dei is interested in health communication, especially regarding mental health.

According to the university, Dei will seek a doctorate in Health Communication at the University of Kentucky this fall (September). Congratulations.

Netizens have lavished him with compliments after his accomplishment became public via Communication and Development Studies at Ohio University on Facebook.

See the post below:

Reactions to Victor Kojo Dei's milestone

Andrew Donkor posted:

Congratulations, Proff Kojo Dei. We are so proud of you.

Fredrick Daoyenikye said:

Congratulations.

Samuel Domina posted:

Congratulations, Dei

Lois Domena commented:

Congratulations.

Abdul Hameed Amponsah reacted:

Congratulations.

Collins Smart Ketere said:

Proff Kojo Dei is a reflection of determination and dedication. Congratulations on this achievement and the next chapter

Victor Vidogo commented:

Congratulations, bro.

