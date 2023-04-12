A hardworking young lady named Tina Lasisi (@TinaLasisi) celebrated graduating with a doctoral degree from Pennsylvania State University in the US

She claimed she became the first Black student to graduate with a PhD in Anthropology from the establishment in 2021

Lasisi announced her accomplishment on Twitter, and internet users flocked to the comments section to congratulate her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A driven young lady with the Twitter name Tina Lasisi (@TinaLasisi) has celebrated graduating with a doctoral degree from Pennsylvania State University in the US.

According to Lasisi, she imprinted her name in the sands of time by becoming the first Black student to receive a PhD in Anthropology from Penn State.

Tina Lasisi announces the achivement

In a Twitter post spotted by YEN.com.gh, she is seen glowing for the camera with a smile. Lasisi was photographed in an academic cap.

Brilliant lady is first Black person to graduate with PhD in Anthropology from Penn State University. Photo credit: @TinaLasisi.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

''The fact that it took until 2021 for someone to be the first tells you something. The fact that this first is biracial & from Europe tells you even more,'' she said on Twitter.

''It took me much longer to complete my Ph.D. than I anticipated, and it was entirely because of the anti-Blackness/misogynoir I had to deal with (e.g., see below), and having a single ally is not enough,'' she added.

Lasisi's post had gained more than 13.5K retweets, 1,203 quotes, and over 204,000 likes at the time of this publication.

See her post below:

Reactions to Lasisi's achievement

@LHlusko said:

I am so embarrassed that this is the reality. Your experience of the guy chasing you down the hall is so sadly unsurprising, as is the gaslighting by the investigation. You are amazing to have made it through. Congratulations!!! Thank god for unicorns.

@TinaLasisi said:

And if that were the only incident, it would’ve been bad enough, but alas, The tragic part is that even with this, compared to many other Black grad students, I was lucky.

@behindthemall85 said:

Congratulations! We Are! (Penn State alums with incredibly conflicted feelings about the institution!).

@wunpini_fm posted:

Congratulations, sis! So proud of you!

@kardiokoeln said:

Congrats!

@rathism730 commented:

Oh, what a beautiful thing. Congrats!

@mancitybongo commented:

Aww, Congratulations. It's not easy at all.

@pthalo_xo posted:

Stunning, both visually and in content. Forever happy for you and thankful for this post gracing my timeline. Congratulations

@SpaceXDF said:

Congratulations! Very happy for you!

@VahriTV commented:

Nice to meet you, Doctor. May you do many amazing things in the future.

Ghanaian lecturer adjudged best PhD graduate at a Turkey university

In another story, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian Geochemist Dr Emmanuel Daanoba Sunkari began the year on a celebratory note by earning a doctoral degree in Geological Engineering.

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) educator earned the title at the Nidemer Halisdemir University in Turkey with a Cumulated Weighted Average (CWA) of 96.69%.

According to a Twitter post by UMaT, where he works as a lecturer, Sunkari emerged as the Best Graduate Student at Niğde Ömer Halisdemir University.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh