Ghanaian influencer Abu Trica, real name Frederick Kumi, was extradited to the United States on Thursday, July 9, and is expected to appear before a judge in short order

The US Department of Justice charged Abu Trica with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, offences that carry up to 20 years in prison

Prosecutors allege Abu Trica and his co-conspirators used AI to run romance scams targeting elderly Americans, defrauding victims of more than $8 million since 2023

Ghanaian businessman and social media personality Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica, is in US custody and is set to appear before a federal judge on Friday, July 10, following his extradition to the United States on Thursday, July 9.

Journalist Larry Miller shares details of the next steps in the Abu Trica case after his extradition following an update from the US Justice Department. Image credit: KobbyKyei, AbuTrica

Source: Facebook

WUSA9 reporter Larry Miller confirmed the development after speaking directly with the Department of Justice, sharing the update on Instagram.

According to Miller, federal authorities have charged Kumi with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification. A conviction on all counts could see him face up to 20 years in prison.

"Kumi has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and if convicted could face up to 20 years behind bars," Miller said.

The allegations against Abu Trica

Prosecutors paint a picture of a sophisticated criminal operation that stretched across international borders. Federal authorities allege that Abu Trica was a key participant in an elaborate romance scam syndicate that specifically targeted elderly Americans, swindling them out of money before routing the proceeds back to Ghana.

The scheme is said to have been running since 2023, with the total amount defrauded from victims reportedly exceeding $8 million. Central to the operation, according to prosecutors, was the use of artificial intelligence software to construct false identities, which the group then used to build close personal relationships with unsuspecting victims through social media platforms and online dating sites.

Once trust was established, the alleged conspirators would fabricate urgent financial needs, requesting money for things such as medical emergencies, travel costs, or investment opportunities.

"Federal prosecutors say that Kumai was a part of an elaborate romance scam where money was being swindled from elderly Americans across the country by a group of co-conspirators... and then that money was then being sent back to Ghana," Miller explained.

From arrest in Ghana to a US Courtroom

The businessman was first taken into custody by Ghanaian security operatives on December 11, 2025, following a Justice Department press statement that laid out the initial allegations against him.

Abu Trica's extradition to the US this week marks a significant escalation in the case, bringing the high-profile Ghanaian figure directly into the American legal system.

Miller confirmed he would be reporting on the outcome of the Friday arraignment.

The Instagram video with Larry Miller's confirmation of the US Justice Department's Abu Trica update is below.

Ajagurajah advises Abu Trica's partner

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah shared a prophetic message for Abu Trica's baby mama, Queenie, after the socialite's extradition.

The bishop claimed there are spiritual forces angry at Abu Trica and said following his directions could give the embattled man a 60% chance of release.

Source: YEN.com.gh