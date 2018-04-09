International banks in Ghana are exploring the economy more because the government's policies and regulations support new banks' registration and licensing. These less restrictive laws and requirements encourage more foreign financial institutions to invest in Ghana, thus increasing competition among financial institutions.

International banks in Ghana serve both the locals and foreigners.

An increase in competition in the industry because of new players has put financial institutions on their toes. All financial institutions set the pace for their rivals by offering customers quality services and building long-term customer relations.

Top-rated international banks in Ghana

The list of the best international banks in Ghana comprises those from within and outside the continent. After experiencing their excellent services, Ghanaians are grateful that these foreign financial institutions are in the country:

1. Standard Chartered Bank

It has operated for close to 121 years in Ghana, and the Stock Exchange never fails to list its financial services.

Standard Chartered is among the pioneer financial institutions in Ghana, having been established in 1896. It is a subsidiary of Standard Chartered PLC, a London-based institution in the UK. Initially, it was named the Bank of British West Africa. The financial institution's commitment to developing deep customer relationships is the driving force behind its consistent growth and expansion. It has over 25 branches, 68 ATMs, and thousands of employees.

2. Stanbic Bank Ghana

It was also listed in the elite group of Tier 1 banks in Ghana in 2009.

The organization entered the Ghanaian market at the peak of transformations in the sector. However, it has earned an excellent reputation as a customer-oriented, business-friendly, and socially-relevant financial institution for over ten years of its operation in the country. The Ghana Investment Promotion Center has awarded this organization numerous accolades, including Top Performing Business, Best Financial Institution, and the best bank in Ghana.

3. Barclays Bank Ghana

Barclays rebranded to Absa in 2020.

The institution has operated in Ghana for over 100 years. They combine the experience gained from more than 100 decades of operation and expertise to help their clients attain their dreams so that Ghana's economy grows. It is a subsidiary of the Barclays PLC. The financial institution is well-connected in the country with 59 branches, seven agencies, ten premier Life Centers, two premier suites, and eight local business centers. It also has over 130 ATMs spread across 90 locations nationwide.

3. Zenith Bank

The institution is well-connected throughout Ghana with 34 branches and agencies, ATMs, and strategically-located point-of-sale terminals.

The financial institution was incorporated as a financial services provider in April 2005 under the Banking Act 2004 (Act 673) and commenced operations in September 2005. They have a cutting-edge ICT platform, passionately innovative staff, and tailored products and services to meet varying customers' specifications. It has updated its financial services using real-time internet and mobile banking.

5. JP Morgan Chase Bank

The institution offers exciting products and services from corporate, retail, and treasury services.

It is one of the oldest financial institutions in the United States, with over 200 years of operation and more than 100 markets worldwide. As the biggest American bank in Ghana, they hire more than 250,000 workers to serve millions of customers from individuals, private and public institutions. Their stock is a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

6. CITI Bank

It has significantly improved on service delivery and offers more superior financial products and packages.

It was under a Representative Office since 2003 but officially entered the country's market in 2019 as an independent institution. The organization has few branches because it is among the newest banks in Ghana. CITI bank's suite of products and services, including loans, investments, savings services, safeguarding assets, and accessing the capital market on behalf of their clients.

7. GCB Bank Limited

They were the first minds behind the local agents that delivered financial services to remote areas.

GCB is the second largest bank in Ghana and one of the best international banks in Accra Ghana. It began operating in 1953 under the name the Bank of the Gold Coast. The institution's name became the Ghana Commercial Bank four years after the country attained independence. The organization employs over 2,000 staff. It has numerous branches, ATMs, and an ICT platform to run internet baking, Smart pay, Kudi Nkosuo, Royal Banking, International Money Remittance, and GCB Kidistar Account, and Mastercard services.

8. Agricultural Development Bank Ghana

Ghana's government owns 32.30% of its shares, and the institution and other shareholders own the rest.

The Government-owned financial institution aims to expand the Agricultural sector and help its stakeholders generate wealth by providing them with more profitable and diversified financial services.

9. Nigerian Banks in Ghana

Nigerian financial institutions are devoted to helping businesses and citizens attain financial independence. They are internationally accredited for offering high standards of corporate governance, social responsibility, environmental protection, and employee diversity. These institutions uphold business values and ethics while fulfilling their promises to the customers.

10. Access Bank Ghana

It allows customers to have cashless accounts by opening accounts without the initial deposit.

The organization launched its operations n the country in August 2009, with its headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria. It also operates in other West, Central, and East African countries. Its universal services serve nearly the country's population.

10. United Bank for Africa

It allows customers to have cashless accounts by opening accounts without the initial deposit.

The institution made its debut in Ghana in January 2005. It is one of the multinational financial institutions in Nigeria. They are at the forefront in innovation, top-notch customer relations, and tailored products and services that revolutionize the country's banking landscape.

11. Abokobi Area Rural Bank Limited

The institution strives to become the top rural bank in the Accra Region by providing various quality products and services.

The organization filled the void left by financial institutions that were unwilling to venture into the rural areas. The among the pioneer rural banks in Ghana creates and supports initiatives that grow small business enterprises. Its headquarters is in Akokobi town, 30 kilometers North-West of the capital city, off the Accra-Aburi road.

12. Fidelity Bank

The institution's subsidiaries, the Fidelity Asia and the Fidelity Securities Limited, have many branches countrywide.

It attained Ghana's license in June 2006 under the new Banking Act, 2004 (Act 673). The majority of its shareholders are institutional investors, individuals, and senior executives, and its experienced and professional team are the best consultants. The organization updates its services and adopted internet banking using a well-thought-out ICT program.

13. Microfin Rural Bank Limited

The institution's three branches are situated in Gomoa Pomadze, Kosoa, and Mankessim.

The non-governmental organization is a critical player in transforming savings and credits operational activities in Ghana for more than three years. The institution improves economic standards in rural areas, and its head office is located at Gomoa Pomadze in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region of Ghana.

International banks in Ghana have transformed many lives and businesses. Individuals and organizations are proud owners of lucrative assets because of these institutions' easily accessible financial services. The country's economy is growing steadily because these financial institutions also facilitate foreign money exchange.

