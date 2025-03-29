David Oscar has stirred reactions online after posting his latest video on social media

The comedian opened up about one of his cultural shocks after relocating abroad and commended parents

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed their delight at seeing him

Ghanaian comedian and actor David Oscar has taken social media by storm after he posted a video of himself on social media.

The actor, who was known for his signature low haircut, has now switched up his look as he now has longer dreadlocks.

David Oscar transforms massively as he relocates abroad. Photo credit: @Harry Harada/YouTube, @davidoscardogbe/TikTok

In a video sighted on TikTok, the Laugh A Minute star who now lives abroad and has transformed massively opened up on one of the cultural shocks he got after relocating from Ghana to his present destination.

He said this happened after he visited a friend at home and during their conversation noticed the friend's child was playing around hence causing a distraction.

David Oscar, in his bid to get the child to act composed, asked the child to tidy up the living room by packing up the items he had littered around, after which he would give him a present.

He said the child, after waiting for his present, started crying upon realising that he had been deceived and that the lofty promise was nothing but a trick

David confessed that the child's behaviour caught him off guard as he never envisaged that what was meant to be sweet talk would end up making the child unhappy.

He said it was at that point that he was informed that over there promises are meant to be kept and not as a way to woo someone to do your bidding,

David Oscar said that even though he was taken aback by what happened, he later got to understand the relevance of teaching children to be honest and truthful from a very young age.

He then commended all parents for doing their best to provide for their kids and give them the best upbringing.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to David Oscar's new look

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions, with many wondering what he has been up to now that he lives abroad.

Kiwi Bhilz stated:

"Pls come and continue with “laugh a minute"

Coke_AnD_Biscuit stated:

"Laugh a minute Herh…one love David…. I remember when you guys were gifting 50cds to anyone that sends a hilarious video chale….chale time flies..been over a decade already."

Akorfa(Chattyscloset) added:

"Pls kids of today even in Ghana do not accept promise and fail."

Abbie Gyau replied:

"Woooww senior I grew up watching you on viasat 1 tv ure still young and glowing big ups."

The Héfa reacted:

"That’s why a lot of us Africans don’t keep our word because from our childhood we are always deceived & we think it’s okay. Next time when you ask the child to do something he won’t trust you."

