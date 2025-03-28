Memphis Depay has inspired Brazilian club Corinthians to their first title in six years after winning the Paulista Cup

The Dutch-Ghanaian played an instrumental role in the final as Corinthians defeated rivals Palmeiras

The former Man United player moved to Brazil after leaving Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid last year

Dutch-Ghanaian footballer Memphis Depay has won his first trophy with Brazilian club Corinthians a year after moving to the South American nation.

Depay played a key role in the Sao Paulo State Championship as Corinthians defeated rivals Palmeiras to win the competition and scoop their first title in six years.

Early on Friday morning, the second leg of the final ended in a goalless draw but Corinthians won the title following a first-leg victory at Allianz Parque, courtesy of a Yuri Alberto strike.

In a heated second leg at the Neo Quimica Arena, Palmeiras had the chance to level the tie from the spot but midfielder Raphael Veiga saw his penalty saved by Corinthians goalkeeper Hugo Souza.

The referee eventually sent off Corinthians' Félix Torres with 15 minutes remaining following an array of yellow cards in the match.

Depay's showmanship also led to a heated exchange between the two teams as the referee showed Marcelo Lomba of Palmeiras a read.

The delayed match also recorded an 18-minute injury time following several stoppages.

After close to 120 minutes of football, the match ended with Corinthians emerging victors as Depay walked home with his first medal in Brazilian football.

The former Manchester United and Barcelona forward moved to Brazil last year after leaving Atletico Madrid.

Depay opens up on Ghanaian roots

The Dutch international has never hidden his love for the country of his father Ghana, spending most of his vacation in the West African nation.

Depay is also involved in several philanthropic and charity activities in Ghana.

The ex-Manchester United winger recently donated money for the competition of the maternity ward of Maamobi Polyclinic.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Depay disclosed why he is proud of being a Ghanaian.

“The blood that I carry is from the Ashanti Region; actually, it’s a tribe in Ghana that is powerful; we are warriors," he said as quoted by GBC Ghana Online.

“If I’m in Ghana, you have very beautiful places in Ghana, very rich people, but you also have very poor people.”

The 31-year-old will now switch his attention to the Serie A in Brazil as Corinthians eye league success in the upcoming campaign.

Depay celebrates birthday in style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Memphis Depay celebrated his 31st birthday in style after inviting players and staff of Corinthians to a luxurious palace in Sao Paolo, Brazil, to enjoy the moment together.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian turned 31 on February 13, 2025, and organised a formal party for his Brazilian team at the Palacios do Cedros, in the Ipiranga district.

Memphis also offered to pay for the non-playing staff who could not afford formal attire for the event last Thursday, as reported by Vesson.

