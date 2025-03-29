A video of Albert Ofosu Nketia's grandmother speaking in an interview about the boy being unwell has gone viral

She opened up about what Albert enjoys doing and also praised the teachers of his grandson for their care

Albert Ofosu Nketia on his part did not shy away from the camera as he answered questions about his age and class

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

More details about the Ghanaian boy who went viral in 2023 after news emerged that he was unwell have surfaced.

This comes after popular Ghanaian content creator Nana Baffour visited the boy and family relatives in the Ashanti Region to interact with them for more information about his reported illness.

Albert Nketia, the Ghanaian boy who went viral for his crying video answers questions on his age and class. Photo credit: @nanabaffdotcom/TikTok

Source: UGC

Already there had been ongoing rumors surrounding Albert's nationality as some said that he is not Ghanaian but rather Liberian.

Afia Benewaah, the grandmother of Albert Ofosu Nketia during the interview opened up about what kind of child her grandson is and what he does to bring him joy.

She also indicated teachers of Albert know of his current condition and treat him with the needed care and respect.

"He is the kind of person who deserves special attention. If you refuse to do that you have problems. Due to this, I make to give him special care, he is very playful, he likes to play football and likes watching television." He is a good talker. He knows his situation and hence they treat him with care.

Quizzed why Albert had powder on his face, Afia Benewah explained that his grandson had been infected with chicken pox.

The content creator then turned to Albert and asked him about his age to which he responded by saying he was nine years old.

Asked about his class, Albert without hesitation answered that he was also in class two.

Overcome with emotion, the content creator who posted the video prayed to God that Albert would get the support he deserved so he could get better.

"We plead with God that our coming here not be in vain. People who are Ghanaians and Nigerians are contacting me saying that they want to see Albert and support him. So we will plead with those who contacted me wanting to support him. This is the right time.'

Nigerian content creator calls on his colleagues to support Albert Ofosu Nketia. Photo credit: @donmarveltv/TC, @Oheneba Media/YouTube

Source: TikTok

Content creators urged to support Albert Ofosu Nketia

Already, a Nigerian content creator @Don Marveltv has urged his colleagues to support Albert Ofosu Nketia after learning that the latter was unwell.

In a post on his TikTok page, @Don Marveltv confirmed that he had been in touch with the boy's family and could indeed attest that the young boy was sick.

Albert went viral in 2023

Albert Ofosu Nketia took social media by storm in 2023 after a video that captured him switching from crying to laughing within seconds went viral.

The video raked in 398M views on TikTok online, with many people across the world using it as a meme on social media.

Watch the video here:

Midwife with brain tumour seeks help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young midwife battling a brain tumour appealed for support to undergo treatment.

Mariama Yayrame Ibrahim was diagnosed with Invasive carcinoma and needs GH¢400,000 urgently for her treatment.

The midwife's ailment has affected her ability to go to work

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh