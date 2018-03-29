The Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) is an organisation created to help people living in the remote areas of Ghana and the underprivileged population in all 16 regions of Ghana to get access to affordable and quality healthcare. This organisation has a mission to collaborate with the Ministry of Health to fulfil Ghanaians' health needs and to do God's work by healing the sick. CHAG hospitals in Ghana go beyond tribalism, and the organisation members work together to coordinate the activities of CHAG hospitals.

CHAG facilities are characterized by their ability to reach out to almost all Ghanaian areas and provide much-needed healthcare. Before the organisation was founded, the nation had fewer hospitals. Since CHAG Ghana was established, however, this has changed. As a result, the people have access to healthcare, and they live better lives today.

What is the full meaning of CHAG?

CHAG stands for the Christian Health Association of Ghana.

How many CHAG hospitals are there in Ghana?

The Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) comprises of hundreds of health facilities and health training institutions. Several different churches sponsor this institution. These churches are the Catholic Church, SDA church, Pentecost churches, and other church ministries in Ghana.

List of CHAG hospitals

CHAG hospitals are well known for their impeccable and personalised services. Customer care is always ready to help all the patients. The hospitals also have other clinics and facilities that help meet the people's needs.

The main values of CHAG are unity in diversity, holistic healthcare, Christian identity and witness, respect for dignity, creativity, and excellence, cooperation and partnership, accountability, and also to help the poor. The list of CHAG hospitals in Ghana includes the following:

1. CHAG hospitals in the Greater Accra region

The main offices of the Christian Health Association of Ghana are at the capital of Ghana. Accra has a high population, and it is with this respect, the CHAG hospitals dominate in Greater Accra. The main hospital branch offers a wide array of services, including maternity, dental, paediatrics, and many more. CHAG hospitals in Accra Ghana include the following:

Ashiyie Community Clinic

Emmanuel Eye/Medical Centre Shiashie

Faith Evangelical Mission Clinic

Faith Evangelical Mission Hospital

Iran Clinic

SDA Hospital

St Andrews Catholic Clinic

Urban Aid Health Centre

Voice Of The Lord Maternity Home And Clinic

2. CHAG hospitals in the Ashanti region

How many CHAG hospitals are in Ashanti Region? The list of hospitals in this region is very long, with 44 CHAG hospitals in the area. This is good news for everyone who may need their services. The hospitals are equipped with state-of-the-art technology. You can be sure that you will get quality treatment if you walk into any of these facilities.

Akomaa Memorial SDA Hospital

Anglican Eye Clinic

Anglican Health Centre Tano-Odumasi

Anyinasosu Clinic

Benito Menni Health Center

Bryant Mission Hospital

Church Of Christ Mission Clinic

Church Of God Clinic

Global Evangelical Mission Hospital

Jane Speaks A.M.E Zion Mission Health Center

Methodist Clinic Bebu Ahyiaem

Methodist Clinic Brodekwano

Methodist Clinic, Amakom-Lake Bosomtwe

Methodist Clinic-Aburaso

Methodist Clinic-Nyameani

Methodist Clinic-Senchi

Methodist Faith Healing Hospital Ankaase

Mother of God Health Center, Esaase Bontefufuo

Oku Catholic Clinic

Presbyterian Hospital Agogo

Sacred Heart Health Center

Salvation Army Health Centre

SDA Clinic Apaa

SDA Health Centre (Konkoma)

SDA Health Centre (Namong)

SDA Health Centre (Nobewa)

SDA Hospital (Asamang)

SDA Hospital (Wiamoase)

SDA Hospital Dominase

SDA Hospital Kwadaso Kumasi

SDA Hospital (Obuasi)

St Anthonys Health Center

St Edward's Clinic

St John S Health Center

St Joseph Clinic

St Louis Health Centre

St Lukes Health Center

St Martin's Catholic Hospital

St Michael's Hospital

St Patricks Hospital

St Peter's Clinic

St Peters Hospital

St. Mary Anglican Clinic

Wesley Cathedral Clinic

3. CHAG hospitals in the Bono region

The Bono region is a large one, and the only way to cater to everyone is to ensure that the number of hospitals is also significant. This is because the hospitals in Ghana offer a wide range of equally distributed services in the region.

Abesim Christian Eye Centre

Aboabo Presby Clinic

Ahmadiyya Muslim Hospital

Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Hospital

Bishop Matthew's Community Clinic

Dormaa Presby Hospital

Ebenezer Methodist Clinic

Jenjemireja Health Centre

Kwamesua Presby Health Centre

Methodist Health Center-Yawsae

Methodist Hospital

SDA Hospital

St Elizabeth Catholic Hospital

St John Of God Hospital

St Mary's Catholic Hospital

Suma Presby Health Centre

Yaakro Presbyterian Health Centre

4. CHAG hospitals in Bono East region

The newly formed Bono East also has an abundance of CHAG hospitals. This is to allow for the people who live there to access quality healthcare at an affordable price.

Abease Health Centre

Holy Family Hospital

Kwadwokumikrom Presby Health Centre

Mathias Catholic Hospital

5. CHAG hospitals in Ahafo region

Ahafo region also has mission hospitals that provide quality healthcare. if you are in Ahafo region and require treatment, check out these hospitals:

Kasapin Pentecost Clinic

St Theresa's Hospital

6. CHAG hospitals in the Central region

This list of hospitals also includes the CHAG hospitals in Cape Coast because Cape Coast is in the Central region. The hospitals are all well equipped to handle any illness. The regional hospitals in Ghana are quite expensive, so CHAG hospitals allow you to get quality healthcare at an affordable price.

Catholic Hospital

Coast For Christ Baptist Hospital

Mercy Women's Centre

Pentecost Community Clinic

Presbyterian Health Centre -Assin Nsuta

Presbyterian Health Centre Assin Praso

Salvation Army Clinic

Salvation Army Health Clinic

SDA Clinic - Dominase

St Andrews Anglican Clinic

St Francis Xavier Hospital

7. CHAG hospitals in the Eastern region

The CHAG hospitals in this region are strategically positioned for easy access by those who need it the most. So you can get to a CHAG hospital even if you are in the most remote part of the region. This is why these hospitals are many people's favourites.

Abetifi Presbyterian Health Center

Catholic Clinic & Maternity

Donkorkrom Presby Hospital

Spirit Health Centre Kwasi Fante

Hwehwe Methodist Chps Compound

Kom Presby Clinic

Notre Dame Clinic

S.D.A Hospital Koforidua

Salvation Army Clinic

Salvation Army Health Clinic

Salvation Army Health Clinic

Sda Hospital-Koforidua

St Dominic Hospital

St Johns Clinic & Maternity

St Joseph Clinic & Maternity Home

St Joseph Hospital

St Martin De Pores Hospital

St Michael's Clinic Maternity Home

Tease Presby Health Centre

8. CHAG hospitals in the Nothern region

The hospital staff in these hospitals work around the clock to ensure that your stay in these facilities is comfortable and productive. The Catholic Health Services Ghana ensures that they hire the very best, which shows in the positive comments that people have about these hospitals.

Catholic Primary Health Care

E P Wapuli Health Centre

Good Shepherd Health Center

Holy Cross Clinic

Kayereso Catholic Chps Compound

Kpalba Ep Church Health Center

Kuwani Presby Clinic

Makango Fame Clinic

Presby Health Centre

S D A Hospital Tamale

St Joseph Clinic

St Josephs Health Centre

St Lucy Polyclinic

The Kings Medical Centre

Wec Health Centre

9. CHAG hospitals in the Savannah region

The Savannah region isn't lacking when it comes to getting the best treatment at the best mission hospitals. These institutions will provide the care you need for a speedy recovery.

Donald Richard Memorial Health Centre

10. CHAG hospitals in North East region

The North East region has a number of CHAG hospitals, where everyone can get the best treatment available. You can visit any of these centres for your treatment.

Baptist Medical Centre

Church Of Christ Clinic

Fame Clinic (Chps)

Saboba Medical Centre

11. CHAG hospitals in the Upper East region

Whether you are looking for salvation army hospitals in Ghana or not, you won't go wrong if you look for CHAG hospitals nearby. If you live in the Upper East region, you have all these options to choose from.

Fame Clinic

Garu Health Centre

Kongo-Logre(Mary Immaculate) Health Centre

Presby Health Center-Sandema

Presby Health Centre-Widana

Presbyterian Clinic

Presbyterian Hospital-Bawku

St Lucas Catholic Health Center

St Martins Clinic-Biu

St Theresa S Catholic(Zorkor) Health Centre

St. Joseph Health Center

Sumaduri Health Centre

Vea Health Centre

Widnaba Chps Zones

Woriyanga Health Centre

12. CHAG hospitals in the Upper West region

If you live in this region and require urgent medical care, get to one of these hospitals immediately. You are assured of pocket-friendly services that could cost a fortune in other hospitals. In addition, the facilities in the hospital were built to ensure that you get well after receiving the best care available.

Dapuori Health Centre

Eremon Health Centre

Fielmuo Health Centre

Immaculate Conception Health Centre

Karne Health Centre

Ko Nandom Health Centre

Kundugu Health Centre

Methodist Chps-Lawra

Nandom Hospital (St Theresa's Hospital)

Nanvilli Health Centre

Piina Health Centre

Sabuli Health Centre

St Ignatius Health Centre, Lassie

St John's Health Centre, Funsi

St Joseph's Hospital Jirapa

Ullo Health Centre

13. CHAG hospitals in the Volta region

The northern part of the Volta region was carved out to create the Oti Region. Therefore, this list also includes all the CHAG hospitals in the Oti region. These hospitals are easily accessible and very affordable. Once you try one of them, you will never go to a hospital that is not part of CHAG.

Battor Catholic Hospital

Dzemini E.P Clinic

E.P Church Dan Moser Memorial Clinic

Evangelical Church Of Ghana Koni Health Centre

International Health & Development Network Clinic

Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital

Mater Ecclesiae Clinic

New Seed Int Clinic

Sacred Heart Hospital

Salvation Army Health Centre-Adaklu

St Anthonys Hospital

St Joseph Hospital

14. CHAG hospitals in the Oti region

The newly created Oti region also has a number of credible institutions that provide quality healthcare. They include:

Anfoega Catholic Hospital

Comboni Hospital

15. CHAG hospitals in the Western region

The number of CHAG hospitals in this region is impressive. All of the hospitals are spread out evenly across the region. The hospitals have various departments that cater to all of your needs. This ensures that you get the full treatment, and you will come back the next time you need medical attention.

Angel Memorial Catholic Clinic

Bishop Anglonby Memorial Clinic

Boinzan Anglican Clinic

Church Of Pentecost Clinic

Church Of Pentecost Clinic

Church Of Pentecost Clinic Yawmatwa

Father Thomas Alan Rooney Memorial Hospital

Father Thomas Alan Rooney Memorial Hospital

Ghana Muslim Mission Maternity/Clinic

Holy Child Health Centre Fijai

Holy Child Health Centre(Egyam)

Nagel Memorial SDA Clinic

Presbyterian Clinic-Papueso

Presbyterian Health Center Enchi

Presbyterian Health Centre, Kwame Bikrom

SDA Clinic (Kofikrom)

SDA Clinic (Sefwi Asawinso)

SDA Clinic And Maternity Home

St John Of God Health Centre Oseikojokrom

St Marks Anglican Clinic

St Martin De Porres Hospital

St Theresa's Health Center

The Church Of Pentecost Clinic Tarkwa

Wassa Nkran Sda Community Clinic

16. CHAG hospitals in Western North region

The Western North region has the following CHAG mission hospitals where you can get the best treatment in the whole region:

St John Of God Hospital

St Lukes Methodist Clinic

Most people love CHAG hospitals in Ghana due to their accessibility and affordability. However, another compelling reason is that you receive both physical and spiritual healing when you step into a CHAG hospital.

