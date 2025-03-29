Akua Donkor has finally been laid to rest in her hometown after a funeral service was held to bid her farewell

Roman Fada in an interview with the media on the sidelines of the event opened up on plans to contest in the 2028 elections

He also called on Ghanaians to be patient with the new administration led by President John Mahama

The late founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor, has been laid to rest in her hometown of Ejuratia in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The funeral service of the late Akua Donkor was on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

The event attracted many notable personalities and mourners, including Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Hassan Ayariga, founder of the All People's Congress, and prominent members of the New Patriotic Party such as Justin Kodua Frimpong, National Organiser Henry Boakye, and Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, among others

Speaking on the sidelines of the funeral, Philip Kwabena Agyeman, popularly known as Roman Fada, who was chosen as the running mate by Akua Donkor for the 2024 election, opened up about his preparedness to continue the legacy of his late boss.

"I will contest, We will continue our mother's legacy, God gives time to each individual, if he wills, we will contest,"

When quizzed about his assessment of the new John Mahama-led administration, Roman Fada said it was too early to make any pronouncement on the performance of the new government.

Rather, he called on Ghanaians to be patient and offer whatever support this government would need to help it govern the country.

"The thing is that our father(Mahama) has not been in office for long, just this 7th January, I don't think he has been in office for 100 days. What I would say is that, let's be patient let us pray for him, let's support Mahama with good intentions. Let's not say he is not in our party or he is NDC, he is the father for all, let's support him and give him time. For now, you cannot say you are judging John Mahama. All I will say is let's give him time."

Roman Fada then sent his heartfelt sympathies to the family of Akua Donkor and to Ghanaians in general over the loss of such an icon.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Akua Donkor. May God console them, I know they will never forget her. Let us all console ourselves, every Ghanaian should be consoled."

The late Madam Akua Donkor's daughter was distraught as she wept uncontrollably as individuals thronged the funeral ground to witness her mother's mortal remains.

The late politician's daughter was consoled by Roman Fada, who was overwhelmed with emotions after seeing the heartbreaking moment.

Akua Donkor's family laments funding for the funeral.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the late Akua Donkor's youngest daughter has accused her family of misappropriating donations meant for her mother's funeral.

In an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV, Mary claimed the family received at least GH¢100,000 in donations however those funds were spent on other things.

She stated that she had only heard of the money but never saw a single cedi since some family members had hijacked it.

