English-born winger with Ghanaian roots Samuel Amo-Ameyaw scored his debut senior goal on Friday night

His goal helped Strasbourg beat Ernest Nuamah's Olympique Lyon in the French Ligue 1

Despite representing England at various youth levels, Amo-Ameyaw is eligible to represent Ghana through his parents

Samuel Amo-Ameyaw announced himself on the senior stage in spectacular fashion, scoring his first professional goal in Strasbourg’s 4-2 triumph over Olympique Lyon on Friday, March 28.

The 18-year-old, currently on loan from Southampton, came off the bench to make an instant impact in what was just his second appearance for the Northeastern French outfit.

Samuel Amo-Ameyaw scored for Strasbourg in their 4-2 win against Ernest Nuamah's Olympique Lyon in the French top flight. Photos by Frederick Florin and Eurasia Sport Images.

Amo-Ameyaw's game-changing introduction

With the match finely poised, manager Liam Rosenior turned to the young winger in the 70th minute, trusting him to inject energy into the contest.

Despite his limited top-flight experience, Amo-Ameyaw showed composure beyond his years, seamlessly slotting into Strasbourg’s attacking setup.

His explosive acceleration, nimble footwork, and silky left foot immediately unsettled Lyon’s backline.

Samuel Amo-Ameyaw caused trouble for Lyon's defence in his 21-minute cameo at the Stade de la Meinau for Strasbourg. Photo by Frederick Florin.

Just three minutes after his introduction, Strasbourg restored their two-goal cushion, capitalising on the momentum after Corentin Tolisso had briefly revived Lyon’s hopes.

Quickfire strikes from Andrey Santos and Dilane Bakwa had earlier put the visitors in control before the home side attempted a comeback.

As the minutes ticked away, the teenager grew in confidence, asserting himself in the final third.

His breakthrough moment arrived in the 89th minute, when he found space in the box and rifled home from close range, putting the contest beyond doubt.

Though Georges Mikautadze converted a late penalty for Lyon, Strasbourg held firm to seal an important victory.

Amo-Ameyaw helps Strasbourg continue unbeaten run

The result extended Strasbourg’s unbeaten streak to seven matches, with this victory marking their fourth consecutive win, according to .

Their latest triumph came at the expense of Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah’s Lyon, as they continued their steady rise up the Ligue 1 standings.

Meanwhile, Nuamah had recently dazzled for Ghana’s Black Stars during the March international break, playing a key role in their World Cup qualifying victories over Chad and Madagascar.

Amo-Ameyaw’s career progression

The English-born attacker with Ghanaian heritage has taken significant strides since emerging from Tottenham Hotspur’s academy in August 2022.

After switching to Southampton, he quickly impressed across various competitions, making 12 appearances and registering three goals and an assist in the U18 Premier League, per statistics culled from Flashscore.

At just 16 years and 314 days old, he became the youngest-ever player to feature in the Premier League for Southampton.

His historic debut was a significant milestone, but with the Saints’ relegation, he spent time honing his skills with their U18 and U21 squads.

Following Southampton’s return to the Premier League, he made two senior appearances before securing a loan move to Strasbourg, where he has now racked up 99 minutes in two outings, according to Transfermarkt.

International eligibility – England or Ghana?

For those wondering about his surname’s Ghanaian link, Amo-Ameyaw is eligible to represent the Black Stars through his parents’ heritage.

However, having featured for England at various youth levels, his current focus remains on continuing his development with the country of his birth as he eyes a potential Three Lions call-up in the future.

Ameyaw Debrah calls Amo-Ameyaw his son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah shared a video of a young footballer with the surname "Ameyaw".

Debrah jokingly referred to the boy, Amo-Ameyaw, as his son, sparking reactions from those unfamiliar with the rising Ghanaian talent.

